One of the Ugliest BMWs Ever Made Gets Visited by the Tuning Fairy

While the Chris Bangle-era E60 BMW 5 Series has aged quite fine, its two-door sibling, the 6 Series, is still an ugly duckling. Its controversial design won’t help it win any beauty contests anytime soon no matter how much certain tuners try to polish it.
However, depending on what you have in mind for your E63/E64 (Coupe/Convertible), you might make it a bit more head-turning. Coming to address this matter is JMS Fahrzeugteile, with a comprehensive bundle of upgrades for the range-topping M6.
In this instance, they have fitted the aftermarket pieces to the M6 Coupe, made from 2005 to 2010. The list comprises a few exterior add-ons, revised suspension, new wheels, and a new exhaust system to make that fabulous naturally aspirated V10 even more sonorous.
Starting in the looks department, the tuner has given it a new chin spoiler, and a wing for the trunk lid. Both parts were signed by Hamann, and so was the new exhaust system. KW were responsible for giving the executive sports coupe a coilover kit, which lowers the body by 45 mm (1.8 in) at the front and 35 mm (1.4 in) at the rear.
With the latter upgrade installed, there is still enough room under the arches for a set of big wheels. The three-piece CC Line has been chosen in this instance, measuring 9.5x21-inch at the front and 10.5x21-inch at the rear, wrapped in 255/30 and 295/25 tires, respectively.
If you were hoping for even more power squeezed out of the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V10, then you will be disappointed. That’s because JMS Fahrzeugteile has left the engine untouched, save for giving it a new exhaust system. The stock lump pumps out 507 ps (500 hp / 373 kW) and 520 Nm (384 lb-ft) of torque. Back when the M6 E63 left the factory floor, the mill rocketed it to 100 kph (62 mph) in a little over 4.5 seconds. Top speed was electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph), or 305 kph (190 mph) when ordered with the optional M Driver’s Pack.
