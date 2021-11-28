5 MINI Clubman Gets AMG Exhaust and Body Kit in Japanese Tuning Project

More on this:

Tuned MINI JCW Clubman Wears Red Lipstick, New Shoes, Looks Ready for a Night Out

Revamped a little over two years ago, with the usual styling changes, the MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) Clubman has fallen victim to JMS Fahrzeugteile, who has further tweaked its looks. 9 photos



With Flash Red accents contrasting the white and black body of the car, this



JMS Fahrzeugteile doesn’t normally step out of line when it comes to its tuned cars, so it’s no wonder that they decided to call it a day after fitting this one with lowering springs. Combined with the model’s standard dampers, they were signed by H&R, and drop it by 35 mm (1.4 in) front and rear.



MINI’s latest JCW Clubman is on sale in different markets all over the world, from the United States to Australia. On the left side of the Atlantic Ocean, it carries an MSRP of $39,500, before destination, almost $10,000 more than the entry-level Clubman, but it’s a lot of car for the money.



It combines a generous interior, high-end comfort, and tech amenities, with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The mill sports a few updates over the one powering its predecessor, and The project doesn’t bear a special moniker because, well… it’s not that special. Changes revolve around the paint finish, new wheels, and suspension, as everything else has remained stock.With Flash Red accents contrasting the white and black body of the car, this JCW Clubman looks ready to party, and the aftermarket alloys contribute to the revised stance. Hugged by 225/35 tires on both axles, the Y-spoke set came from Barracuda Racing Wheels, measures 8.5x19 inches, and sports a red and black look, just like the rest of the vehicle.JMS Fahrzeugteile doesn’t normally step out of line when it comes to its tuned cars, so it’s no wonder that they decided to call it a day after fitting this one with lowering springs. Combined with the model’s standard dampers, they were signed by H&R, and drop it by 35 mm (1.4 in) front and rear.MINI’s latest JCW Clubman is on sale in different markets all over the world, from the United States to Australia. On the left side of the Atlantic Ocean, it carries an MSRP of $39,500, before destination, almost $10,000 more than the entry-level Clubman, but it’s a lot of car for the money.It combines a generous interior, high-end comfort, and tech amenities, with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The mill sports a few updates over the one powering its predecessor, and churns out 301 hp at 5,000 rpm and 331 lb-ft (449 Nm) of torque at 1,750 rpm. The auto ‘box directs the thrust to the all-wheel drive system, and the automaker claims that the JCW Clubman needs 4.6 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill.

load press release