Driver Livid With the Brand For Finding Rust on His Porsche

When you’re buying something for a relatively large sum of money, you expect it to last, even though it's not brand-new. Especially when it comes with a warranty. But this Porsche driver is livid with the brand as they claim they do not accept liability for the rust he found on the car.
Martin Connely, from the UK, purchased a seven-year old Porsche Panamera through a third party in Stoke, in January, for $45,000 (£34,000). Merely a week later, when he washed it, he discovered “bubbles” on the right-hand side of his newly-purchased vehicle.
"I noticed the door problem within the first week as you can't really see it at first, but you can feel it when you wash your car, and I thought 'that's not right'. I've had cars with much more mileage on the clock with no problems."
The car was first registered in 2015, but Connely says he has a certificate with a manufacturer’s guarantee for 12 years against rust holes in the bodyshell. Which would also cover his problem.
Imagine his surprise when the German brand said they would not accept liability, as the shop claimed the damage looked like it was caused by a stone. He then took it to a bodywork specialist. There, the staff were able to remove the door’s lining and claimed they discovered rust inside the door. They concluded it was caused due to the fact the door wasn’t sealed properly, allowing water to get inside.
He sent the report to Porsche but added that he hadn’t received a reply yet.
Martin said, via The Sun: "It's absolutely barmy, I've had BMWs and Audis that have never rusted like this. It's so frustrating the amount of money that Porsche takes yet it won't sort me out with this warranty.”
He added: "I want to see Porsche accept responsibility and get the bodywork done and fixed, and for the manufacturer error to be resolved. I just want it sorted."
He also sent the report to The Motor Ombudsmen, who said the matter is being investigated.
Bill Fennell, Chief Ombudsman and Managing Director of The Motor Ombudsman, said: "We have received the evidence from Mr. Connelly and the business that is the subject of the dispute, and a decision will be made by an adjudicator shortly once they have reviewed all facts relating to the case."
