The AutoZone Special BMW 3 Series Is Here To Sprain Your Brain

The E9X generation BMW 3 Series has aged very gracefully, just like its bigger sibling from the same era, the E60 5er. However, certain owners have gone down the ridiculous route in the constant chase of making their rides stand out from the crowd.
Take this white E92, for one, which was BMW slang for the Coupe version of the E9X 3er that was eventually turned into the 4er. It was a pretty car before its owner decided to spend too much time staring at AutoZone's shelves.
Don't take us wrong; AutoZone is filled with all kinds of parts for various rides, which, if mixed the right way, can boost their appeal. Nevertheless, the vehicle has lost its enticing factor in this case due to the numerous add-ons glued (or perhaps taped) to its body. It has one too many aftermarket bits and bobs wherever you look, from the front and rear bumpers to the quarter panels, doors, hood, trunk lid, and even roof, where you can find an additional shark-fin antenna because the original one wasn't enough apparently.
The rear three-quarter windows have some weird attachments on them, and the door handles and side mirrors haven't escaped the owner's wrath either. In fact, neither have the kidney grille nor the front and rear BMW roundels. License plates that do not match were thought fit for this ride, and if anything, the German one strapped to the front bumper is there to boost the car's appeal, that is, if you ask the owner about it anyway. One thing that they didn't change was the wheels because they look like the standard ones to us. They are probably 16 inches in diameter, and between you and me, the vehicle would have looked better with a larger set.
Curious about the spec of this older Bimmer? That would probably be the 328i, judging by the emblem on the trunk lid. If correct, then it packs a straight-six with a little over 230 horses on tap and 200 pound-feet (270 Nm) of torque produced for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in some seven seconds. That is nothing to write home about in today's motoring world, but it was very decent back in the day, considering that assembly of the E9X kicked off back in 2004.
Images of this E92 shared in the gallery above were posted on Reddit in their infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread, sparking some hilarious comments referencing gift cards and the Honda Civic. On a more positive note, bringing it back to its original condition should take minutes. Add a simple wrap and new wheels, and you get a real head-turner, as these should have been the mods of choice for this 3er.
