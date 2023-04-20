Driven: 2023 BMW iX M60 – First Among Equals
With so many people focused on electric cars and SUVs, it was just expected that BMW would eventually join the bandwagon. But it didn't do it with just an X5-based vehicle, but with a bespoke platform made by its Motorsport division. And the result exceeds expectations.
Few people know that BMW made two electric vehicles at the beginning of the '70s based on the 1602 model. The Bosch motors were fueled by twelve regular lead-acid batteries mounted under the hood. But that was just the start. Silently, the German automaker continued its research into this form of powertrains. Come 2013, the i3 came on the market, surprising most of its customers and competitors. While it wasn't a huge commercial success, it was quite an experiment. It paved the way for other EVs that are produced nowadays by BMW.
Five years after the introduction of the i3, BMW unveiled a concept car named iNext at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The automaker said it would build it, and it happened three years later. The result is the car that you see here, the iX. It is the first SUV made by the German brand on an architecture developed exclusively for battery-powered vehicles. We tested the most potent version of the lineup, the iX M60.
When BMW decided to return to its original kidney grille, although somehow modernized, its fans were enraged. The tall, narrow, vertical-looking elements were a far cry from what they were used to seeing on the Bavarian brand's front fascia. But the automaker pushed harder, and after the 4 Series, other models started to share the same design element. I'm not particularly attracted by its look, especially since it is not needed to cool the engine. Still, I tried to imagine how the iX would look with a blank panel there; it is worse.
They say that if you don't take a look at your car after you parked it, you made a wrong choice. In this case, despite the slim and beautiful laser headlights, I would park it with the front end toward the wall and look at the rest of it. Its profile is muscular, with an ascending bronze line underlining the greenhouse. That's an option, but it is well worth it. It makes the SUV look smaller. It is not as tall as the X5, but it is about the same length.
But one of the things that attracted me most at the iX was the doors. Their windows are frameless, something we don't see that much anymore. Subaru Forester had something like that in the past. Maserati Levante also adopted this styling feature. You'd not find this on any vehicle, but mainly on the sporty ones. And despite being an SUV, the iX M60 clearly deserves them.
BMW has been making cars for over a century, and its expertise is undeniable. You can feel it just by opening the door of the iX M60. The roominess, the buttons, the fit and finish, and the materials used are better than what newer car brands provide. This is a five-seat vehicle, and the German automaker took advantage of that. It didn't have to worry about how those seated in the third row would get in or out. Instead, it focused on the two rows installed and provided impressive space. Moreover, at the front, I could easily move from the driver's seat and eventually exit through the right side door. Sure, this is not something you need every day, but sometimes it might be a helpful solution.
The iX is the first vehicle from the German automaker's lineup that was fitted with the BMW Operating System 8. It is displayed on a massive 14.9" touchscreen placed on top of the dashboard and shares the same curved glass panel with the 12.3" display that shows the instrument panel. A hexagonal steering wheel fitted with several buttons is fronting the driver.
Among other standard features fitted on the M60 version is the panoramic glass roof. While it couldn't be opened, like in the Mercedes EQS SUV, it could have been made opaque, either by sliding the finger on the overhead control panel or by tapping on it. The standard equipment list also includes the impressive Bower & Wilkins Diamond sound system. It is one of the best sound systems I've ever experienced in a car. And that includes Volvo's V90 too!
Driving the iX is so easy and straightforward that even a granny could do that after a five-minute lesson. Everything looks so easy to learn and understand that it makes me feel instantly comfortable. Still, that hexagonal-shaped steering wheel feels unusual when turning. But it's something I could quickly get accustomed to. The driving position is good, thanks to those many adjustments for the seats, but it reminds me of some minivans.
While driving the car in comfort mode and setting the energy recuperation on a mid-level brought the car to a decent 24.1 kWh/100 km (2.58 miles/kWh), a more powerful setting for the regenerative braking could have improved that figure. But then, I got bored with driving like a grandpa on a sunny Sunday and selected the Sport mode. And all hell broke loose!
Slam the skinny pedal, and you'll feel your lungs compressed while the massive 2.7-ton (5,862 lbs) vehicle is surging ahead. Getting around corners in a fast way is quite easy, although it's different from the feeling you get in a BMW M4. The suspension features stiff anti-roll bars that keep the vehicle planted on the road without leaning on the sides. Pushed hard, it will drift despite its rear-wheel steering system. After all, the rear motor is 225 hp (228 ps) more powerful than the one at the front. In Sport mode, these two engines combined offer 532 hp (539 ps), while when using launch control, this figure goes up to 611 hp (619 ps).
Speaking of launch control. This is very easy to do. Put the car into Sport mode, slam on the brakes, squeeze the accelerator, wait a few seconds, and then release the left pedal. It is that simple. But while doing so, there is something unique that happens. The entire vehicle starts to vibrate and shakes like it is under enormous pressure. And it is. During the launch, the torque is boosted to 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) from its standard 1,019 Nm (749 lb-ft) for everyday driving situations. Our test vehicle was fitted with the optional 22" alloy wheels wrapped in winter tires, so the acceleration time we recorded was slightly worse than the one stated by the automaker. If a 4-second run doesn't impress you much, then the iX M60 is not suitable for you.
In most situations, only the rear motor propels the iX M60, with the front one interfering only when necessary. BMW made this to save some electrons and extend the car's range. And I can't complain. After all, the 105 kWh battery pack (out of a total of 111 kWh capacity) was enough to travel more than 400 km (248 miles).
Besides the performance offered by the iX M60, BMW's first all-electric SUV impresses with its features. Some of them are annoying, such as HVAC control. That can be used via touch sliders installed at the bottom of the central infotainment screen. But if you want to set more than just temperature, then you have to scroll, slide, and perform other gestures on the touchscreen. Fortunately, the automaker didn't fall into the same trap as other automakers and kept a physical button for the volume. In addition, there is a button on the steering wheel for that as well.
On the center console, BMW placed a wooden pad with several other commands and a round crystal for the iDrive. You can access any feature offered by the iDrive 8 infotainment system. But still, there are more than 40 small icons on the screen, and it's next to impossible to get them right while driving. Sure, the AEBS would stop you if you're not paying attention. But why risk that? They should've left normal controls for heating and venting the seats.
Some people are concerned about trunk space. Since the iX is offered exclusively in a five-seat configuration, BMW could create a vast luggage area in the back that provided 500 liters (17.7 cu-ft) of space. If this is not enough, lower the rear seats, and you'll get up to 1,750 (61.8 cu-ft) over the trunk's flat bottom. Some might wonder if there is a frunk in this car. Well, there isn't.
You can only open the hood if you are tricking the vehicle and pulling the strings placed on the driver's and on the passenger's side, hidden underneath the dashboard. But by doing that, you'll only see multiple cables, hoses, a hydraulic pump reservoir, and many other things that you're not supposed to touch. The only thing that users regularly need to top up is the windshield washer reservoir. You can do that by pushing and opening the BMW logo mounted on the front end of the hood.
BMW joined the EV revolution, and the iX M60 is just one example of that. The German automaker knew that petrol-powered cars were more than just about performance. Vibrations, smells, sounds, and using a three-pedal car completed the experience that we, petrolheads, are still in love with. So, it considered providing something else instead. Sure, the accelerations are there and even more snappy than on most of the sportscars it ever produced. Vibrations are felt mostly only when you're launching the car. Gear shifts are no longer that much important since automatic transmissions have become a better alternative to manual ones. And then, BMW worked closely with Hans Zimmer, the award-winning musician who created the sounds for the iX range. As a Star Trek fan, I found those sounds inspiring, something like the starship Enterprise would emit if it was a car. So, I couldn't miss the sound of a V8 or a turbocharged inline-six.
As for the smaller sibling of the aforementioned American EV, despite the price gap, there is only one thing to say: Bye, bye, Tesla Y!
Pros
Cons
Five years after the introduction of the i3, BMW unveiled a concept car named iNext at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The automaker said it would build it, and it happened three years later. The result is the car that you see here, the iX. It is the first SUV made by the German brand on an architecture developed exclusively for battery-powered vehicles. We tested the most potent version of the lineup, the iX M60.
Design evaluation
When BMW decided to return to its original kidney grille, although somehow modernized, its fans were enraged. The tall, narrow, vertical-looking elements were a far cry from what they were used to seeing on the Bavarian brand's front fascia. But the automaker pushed harder, and after the 4 Series, other models started to share the same design element. I'm not particularly attracted by its look, especially since it is not needed to cool the engine. Still, I tried to imagine how the iX would look with a blank panel there; it is worse.
They say that if you don't take a look at your car after you parked it, you made a wrong choice. In this case, despite the slim and beautiful laser headlights, I would park it with the front end toward the wall and look at the rest of it. Its profile is muscular, with an ascending bronze line underlining the greenhouse. That's an option, but it is well worth it. It makes the SUV look smaller. It is not as tall as the X5, but it is about the same length.
At the back, the black element that adorns the C-pillar sports the iX badge and creates a floating roof idea for the car. Finally, at the rear end, the headlights stretching from the quarter panels to the tailgate are slim and sharp, thanks to their LED illumination. Maybe that M60 badge with bronze trims looks too big, too much in your face, but it is well worth it. Bonus points for not faking some exhausts at the lower part of the rear bumper, as other automakers did.
But one of the things that attracted me most at the iX was the doors. Their windows are frameless, something we don't see that much anymore. Subaru Forester had something like that in the past. Maserati Levante also adopted this styling feature. You'd not find this on any vehicle, but mainly on the sporty ones. And despite being an SUV, the iX M60 clearly deserves them.
Interior assessment
BMW has been making cars for over a century, and its expertise is undeniable. You can feel it just by opening the door of the iX M60. The roominess, the buttons, the fit and finish, and the materials used are better than what newer car brands provide. This is a five-seat vehicle, and the German automaker took advantage of that. It didn't have to worry about how those seated in the third row would get in or out. Instead, it focused on the two rows installed and provided impressive space. Moreover, at the front, I could easily move from the driver's seat and eventually exit through the right side door. Sure, this is not something you need every day, but sometimes it might be a helpful solution.
The iX is the first vehicle from the German automaker's lineup that was fitted with the BMW Operating System 8. It is displayed on a massive 14.9" touchscreen placed on top of the dashboard and shares the same curved glass panel with the 12.3" display that shows the instrument panel. A hexagonal steering wheel fitted with several buttons is fronting the driver.
The car that we tested featured tall seats with integrated headrests leather-wrapped in the Suite Castanea shade. This is a sort of burgundy that builds an interesting contrast with the light blue seatbelts, but the color combo definitely isn't everybody's cup of tea. In the back, the split-folding benchseat is wide enough to fit three people. Moreover, since there is no center tunnel, there is enough legroom for all three of them.
Among other standard features fitted on the M60 version is the panoramic glass roof. While it couldn't be opened, like in the Mercedes EQS SUV, it could have been made opaque, either by sliding the finger on the overhead control panel or by tapping on it. The standard equipment list also includes the impressive Bower & Wilkins Diamond sound system. It is one of the best sound systems I've ever experienced in a car. And that includes Volvo's V90 too!
Driving take
Driving the iX is so easy and straightforward that even a granny could do that after a five-minute lesson. Everything looks so easy to learn and understand that it makes me feel instantly comfortable. Still, that hexagonal-shaped steering wheel feels unusual when turning. But it's something I could quickly get accustomed to. The driving position is good, thanks to those many adjustments for the seats, but it reminds me of some minivans.
While driving the car in comfort mode and setting the energy recuperation on a mid-level brought the car to a decent 24.1 kWh/100 km (2.58 miles/kWh), a more powerful setting for the regenerative braking could have improved that figure. But then, I got bored with driving like a grandpa on a sunny Sunday and selected the Sport mode. And all hell broke loose!
Slam the skinny pedal, and you'll feel your lungs compressed while the massive 2.7-ton (5,862 lbs) vehicle is surging ahead. Getting around corners in a fast way is quite easy, although it's different from the feeling you get in a BMW M4. The suspension features stiff anti-roll bars that keep the vehicle planted on the road without leaning on the sides. Pushed hard, it will drift despite its rear-wheel steering system. After all, the rear motor is 225 hp (228 ps) more powerful than the one at the front. In Sport mode, these two engines combined offer 532 hp (539 ps), while when using launch control, this figure goes up to 611 hp (619 ps).
Speaking of launch control. This is very easy to do. Put the car into Sport mode, slam on the brakes, squeeze the accelerator, wait a few seconds, and then release the left pedal. It is that simple. But while doing so, there is something unique that happens. The entire vehicle starts to vibrate and shakes like it is under enormous pressure. And it is. During the launch, the torque is boosted to 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) from its standard 1,019 Nm (749 lb-ft) for everyday driving situations. Our test vehicle was fitted with the optional 22" alloy wheels wrapped in winter tires, so the acceleration time we recorded was slightly worse than the one stated by the automaker. If a 4-second run doesn't impress you much, then the iX M60 is not suitable for you.
After launching the car a couple of times, I decided that it was better to keep the vehicle in comfort mode. It is fast enough and provides a comfier ride. Nevertheless, the tarmac was wet and had some slippery portions. Even though the car was obviously fitted with all the nannies in the world, I didn't like to push it every time. But doing so every now and then is enough, and the car gives you that much even in the most eco-friendly mode. All you have to do is to floor the accelerator. Another important aspect of the heavy SUV is related to its stopping abilities. BMW managed to create a seamless transition between regenerative and mechanical braking. And overall the system performed well, considering the car's hefty weight.
In most situations, only the rear motor propels the iX M60, with the front one interfering only when necessary. BMW made this to save some electrons and extend the car's range. And I can't complain. After all, the 105 kWh battery pack (out of a total of 111 kWh capacity) was enough to travel more than 400 km (248 miles).
Everyday living
Besides the performance offered by the iX M60, BMW's first all-electric SUV impresses with its features. Some of them are annoying, such as HVAC control. That can be used via touch sliders installed at the bottom of the central infotainment screen. But if you want to set more than just temperature, then you have to scroll, slide, and perform other gestures on the touchscreen. Fortunately, the automaker didn't fall into the same trap as other automakers and kept a physical button for the volume. In addition, there is a button on the steering wheel for that as well.
On the center console, BMW placed a wooden pad with several other commands and a round crystal for the iDrive. You can access any feature offered by the iDrive 8 infotainment system. But still, there are more than 40 small icons on the screen, and it's next to impossible to get them right while driving. Sure, the AEBS would stop you if you're not paying attention. But why risk that? They should've left normal controls for heating and venting the seats.
There's another quirky feature that I found on the doors. They can be opened via a button placed on the door handle. There is also another lever that can do the same thing, but it's placed lower on the door cards, hidden from plain sight. And this is not just for the driver but for all four doors.
Some people are concerned about trunk space. Since the iX is offered exclusively in a five-seat configuration, BMW could create a vast luggage area in the back that provided 500 liters (17.7 cu-ft) of space. If this is not enough, lower the rear seats, and you'll get up to 1,750 (61.8 cu-ft) over the trunk's flat bottom. Some might wonder if there is a frunk in this car. Well, there isn't.
You can only open the hood if you are tricking the vehicle and pulling the strings placed on the driver's and on the passenger's side, hidden underneath the dashboard. But by doing that, you'll only see multiple cables, hoses, a hydraulic pump reservoir, and many other things that you're not supposed to touch. The only thing that users regularly need to top up is the windshield washer reservoir. You can do that by pushing and opening the BMW logo mounted on the front end of the hood.
Test drive roundup
BMW joined the EV revolution, and the iX M60 is just one example of that. The German automaker knew that petrol-powered cars were more than just about performance. Vibrations, smells, sounds, and using a three-pedal car completed the experience that we, petrolheads, are still in love with. So, it considered providing something else instead. Sure, the accelerations are there and even more snappy than on most of the sportscars it ever produced. Vibrations are felt mostly only when you're launching the car. Gear shifts are no longer that much important since automatic transmissions have become a better alternative to manual ones. And then, BMW worked closely with Hans Zimmer, the award-winning musician who created the sounds for the iX range. As a Star Trek fan, I found those sounds inspiring, something like the starship Enterprise would emit if it was a car. So, I couldn't miss the sound of a V8 or a turbocharged inline-six.
I know the iX M60 is slower than a Tesla Model X Plaid, and it has a shorter range, but on the other hand, it also has a lower price ($106,095 compared to the $111,380). Instead, BMW's first all-electric SUV got something more to offer. It provides a better all-around experience and, if you don't need seven seats, it's a much wiser choice.
As for the smaller sibling of the aforementioned American EV, despite the price gap, there is only one thing to say: Bye, bye, Tesla Y!
Pros
- Performance
- Interior space
- Materials' quality
- Sound system
- Rich standard equipment
Cons
- Steep price
- Complicated infotainment system
- Non-opening sunroof
- Van-like driving position
- Front end design
If you liked the article, please follow us: Google News Youtube Instagram Twitter
About the author: Tudor Serban
Tudor started his automotive career in 1996, writing for a magazine while working on his journalism degree. From Pikes Peaks to the Moroccan desert to the Laguna Seca, he's seen and done it all.
Full profile