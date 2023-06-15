Garage-Built 1967 Plymouth GTX 440 You Don't See Every Day Offers Pure Visceral Experience

Every petrolhead has that one ride that got them into the world of loving cars. All it took was a glance – and you were forever sold. For Robert Brown of Vinracer, the car bug began when he was 11 years old after his dad took him to Riverside Raceway in California.
He's currently a tech guy (with a mechanical engineering background) who's also into building classic saloon racers. Shawn of AutotopiaLA featured him on their most recent YouTube episode with his one-of-a-kind 1967 Plymouth GTX 440 saloon racer.
"I was always impressed with, wait, that's a race car on the road? And that vintage race car theme of the 60s and the 70s is when you know its two hands to turn it and two feet to stop it, and you better wear two pairs of underwear when you're driving," Robert revealed his initial obsession with classic saloon racers.
The featured car, a 1967 Plymouth GTX 440, was one of its era's most iconic muscle cars. According to US automotive history, Plymouth beat everyone in the industry and released the first-ever pony car – the Barracuda (two weeks before the Mustang).
The GTX was also Plymouth's first full-blown muscle car. The '67 model was dubbed the 'Gentleman's Muscle Car' and was also the first time the automaker released a no-nonsense power-and-beauty-unified model.
The only other option for this model (based on Plymouth's official specs) was the famous 7-liter 426 CID Hemi V8. Even though it was smaller, the engine was rated at 425 hp (431 ps) and 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque.
For the 1968 model, the GTX underwent some notable design changes to its B-body lineup. It was repositioned as the upscale version of the then-new Road Runner.
This 1967 Plymouth GTX 440 started life as a Belvedere II. It is the seventh car Robert has completed for far. Vinracer builds one car yearly (in the same vintage race theme he saw as an 11-year-old).
"I also found that there are these other cars called Saloon Racers, which were actually NASCAR styles like the Galaxies and the Thunderbolts and the other things, and I thought: what a great way to maybe build some of those things and roll into a car show," Robert said.
Plymouth offered the 1967 GTX with a 7.2-liter (440) V8 as standard. Thanks to its four-barrel carburetor, it was capable of 375 hp (380 ps) at 4,600 rpm and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque. It could do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 6 seconds and a quarter-mile in 14.4 seconds at 92 mph (148 kph).
Robert's 1967 Plymouth GTX 440 isn't the same car that rolled out of the factory 56 years ago. Robert made a couple of upgrades, including a Holley Sniper EFI 4100 series carburetor (fuel injected), a computer-controlled ignition, anti-lock brakes, and coilover suspension (Viking double-adjustable coilovers), among other modern performance add-ons.
This build has a couple of unique design cues, custom-made by Robert. For instance, a Jag-styled opposite tilting hood, a huge fiberglass bump on the hood and scoops, air intakes on the second inner pair of lights, and a customized chin spoiler.
On the inside, Robert pushed on his race car theme with aircraft switches and fasteners, stripped dash, customized center console, Porsche 917-styled Corbeau front seats, and deleted rear seats.
He admits that his '67 Plymouth GTX is meant to be enjoyed rather than put on a pedestal to get marveled at.
"It's so funny, dude. I mean, we are just cruising along, and for me, it just puts a smile on my face. The sound, the smell, the way it feels on the road. There's no substitute for this." Shawn said, rolling down the road in the '67 GTX.
This episode has no hard rips and donuts since the 440 GTX is still fresh (break-in stage) with less than 50 miles (80 kilometers). Still, we recommend watching the video below for more insights on the build. Classic race car enthusiasts will learn a lot from Robert's experience.
"I was always impressed with, wait, that's a race car on the road? And that vintage race car theme of the 60s and the 70s is when you know its two hands to turn it and two feet to stop it, and you better wear two pairs of underwear when you're driving," Robert revealed his initial obsession with classic saloon racers.
The featured car, a 1967 Plymouth GTX 440, was one of its era's most iconic muscle cars. According to US automotive history, Plymouth beat everyone in the industry and released the first-ever pony car – the Barracuda (two weeks before the Mustang).
The GTX was also Plymouth's first full-blown muscle car. The '67 model was dubbed the 'Gentleman's Muscle Car' and was also the first time the automaker released a no-nonsense power-and-beauty-unified model.
The GTX was Plymouth's top-of-the-range model
Plymouth didn't have many options for the GTX. As a result, they presented it as a top-of-the-line model out of the box.
The only other option for this model (based on Plymouth's official specs) was the famous 7-liter 426 CID Hemi V8. Even though it was smaller, the engine was rated at 425 hp (431 ps) and 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque.
For the 1968 model, the GTX underwent some notable design changes to its B-body lineup. It was repositioned as the upscale version of the then-new Road Runner.
This 1967 Plymouth GTX 440 started life as a Belvedere II. It is the seventh car Robert has completed for far. Vinracer builds one car yearly (in the same vintage race theme he saw as an 11-year-old).
Robert's GTX has a couple of design and performance add-ons
Here's the thing. Getting 60s or 70s vintage racers can be challenging. In Robert's experience, it is next to impossible because they are history. Therefore, Robert now rebuilds these classic-themed race cars in the same way they would have been built back then in compliance with the SCCA (Sports Car Club of America) rule book or European rule book.
"I also found that there are these other cars called Saloon Racers, which were actually NASCAR styles like the Galaxies and the Thunderbolts and the other things, and I thought: what a great way to maybe build some of those things and roll into a car show," Robert said.
Plymouth offered the 1967 GTX with a 7.2-liter (440) V8 as standard. Thanks to its four-barrel carburetor, it was capable of 375 hp (380 ps) at 4,600 rpm and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque. It could do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 6 seconds and a quarter-mile in 14.4 seconds at 92 mph (148 kph).
Robert's 1967 Plymouth GTX 440 isn't the same car that rolled out of the factory 56 years ago. Robert made a couple of upgrades, including a Holley Sniper EFI 4100 series carburetor (fuel injected), a computer-controlled ignition, anti-lock brakes, and coilover suspension (Viking double-adjustable coilovers), among other modern performance add-ons.
This build has a couple of unique design cues, custom-made by Robert. For instance, a Jag-styled opposite tilting hood, a huge fiberglass bump on the hood and scoops, air intakes on the second inner pair of lights, and a customized chin spoiler.
This '67 GTX was designed to be enjoyed
With the add-ons, Robert's '67 GTX makes 625 hp (634 ps) and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) of torque. The engine was paired with a modern SST Tremec TKO 5-speed transmission. It runs TTI headers with an X-pipe at the center (exits at the sides).
On the inside, Robert pushed on his race car theme with aircraft switches and fasteners, stripped dash, customized center console, Porsche 917-styled Corbeau front seats, and deleted rear seats.
He admits that his '67 Plymouth GTX is meant to be enjoyed rather than put on a pedestal to get marveled at.
"It's so funny, dude. I mean, we are just cruising along, and for me, it just puts a smile on my face. The sound, the smell, the way it feels on the road. There's no substitute for this." Shawn said, rolling down the road in the '67 GTX.
This episode has no hard rips and donuts since the 440 GTX is still fresh (break-in stage) with less than 50 miles (80 kilometers). Still, we recommend watching the video below for more insights on the build. Classic race car enthusiasts will learn a lot from Robert's experience.