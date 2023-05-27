Jay Leno Drives Prototype Aircraft-Powered 130-HP Meyers Manx, Glorious Tailpipe Acoustics

Few people know about visionary engineer Bruce Meyers, but many more know and love the Meyers Manx. This dune buggy was behind the 60s California surfer culture and rapidly rose to fame like wildfire breaking the boundaries of pop culture, Hollywood, and even popular video games like Grand Theft Auto. Currently holding a collectible status, the Meyers Manx is one of the most popular automotive designs that didn't come from a prominent manufacturer.

9 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Jay Leno's Garage