Family-Owned 1967 Plymouth GTX 440 Is Ridiculously Cool for a Car This Old

It’s hard to find a 1967 GTX in a very solid condition these days, but someone on eBay claims they have the restoration candidate that doesn’t require more than just minor TLC.
Owned by the same family since new, this GTX comes with just small dings and scratches, with some spots of paint blistering here and there. A repaint will obviously be recommended to anyone seeking a like-new condition, though, on the other hand, it’s already in a good shape for a daily driver.
Plymouth offered the GTX with a 440 (7.2-liter) V8 as standard, and thanks to a four-barrel carburetor, this unit was able to develop no less than 375 horsepower.
The only option available for this model year was the famous 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi, which on the GTX developed 425 horsepower, according to Plymouth’s official specs.
This 1967 GTX is powered by a 440, and eBay seller clospenuf says the engine still starts and runs properly.
Originally owned by their father, the GTX has always been parked in a garage, and the number of fixes it received throughout its life is rather low. The seller says the carburetor has already been replaced in an attempt to resolve an alternator issue, but the original unit is still around and goes with the car.
At first glance, the rust really doesn’t seem to be a problem this time, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise given this GTX has always been babied.
This is what makes it not only a rare find but also a rather expensive all-original project car. A 1967 GTX such a good shape can’t come cheap, and the selling price is very likely to get close to $30,000 by the time the auction comes to an end.
At the time of writing, however, the top bid is $23,600. The vehicle can be inspected in person in West Burlington, Iowa.
