1970 Plymouth GTX Stored in a Garage for 30 Years Flexes an Unexpected Engine Change

The production of the 1970 Plymouth GTX came down to just 7,748 units, and unsurprisingly, the Hemi-powered versions are the ones that most people are drooling after these days.
On the other hand, if you want something truly rare, there’s just one way to go: a 1970 Hemi GTX aimed at the Canadian market, as Plymouth built only 5 such units.
The GTX that we have here isn’t one of these rare beasts, but on the other hand, it’s one of the few 1970 examples still coming in a restorable condition.
Sure, it’s not exactly the solid GTX that most people would like to come across but based on the photos published by eBay seller northriverautollc, it’s a model whose restomod shouldn’t be a major pain in the neck.
If you’re wondering why a restomod and not a full restoration, the answer comes down to the engine under the hood. The 440 (7.2-liter) under the hood isn’t the original engine that came with the car when it rolled off the assembly lines. It actually comes from an MY 1968 for a reason that the seller hasn’t disclosed.
In other words, we have no idea what happened to the original engine and whether it’s still around or not, but it’s very clear a restomod is the best way to go at this point.
While the engine still turns over by hand, it’s pretty the overall condition of this GTX isn’t the best. This is because the car has spent more than 30 years in storage, so it makes sense to expect some occasional rust here and there.
Buying this Plymouth GTX won’t be easy, not only because the car has already attracted the attention of lots of people online, but also due to its selling price. The bidding has already reached $16,300, and the reserve is yet to be triggered.
