1970 Plymouth GTX Kong Is a Plum Crazy Custom Demon

On the market from 1928 to 2001, American carmaker Plymouth had more than enough time to make a name for itself that could endure well past its corporate life. It did so thanks to some of the amazing machines it made over the years, cars like the Barracuda, or the Road Runner, or the GTX.
Like all cherished brands that are no longer around, Plymouth lives on not only in the minds of the American people, but also in American garages in different states of preservation. The machines that keep the Plymouth name alive are however the restored or customized ones, like the one we have here.
What you’re looking at was once a standard GTX, that brief-yet-worth-remembering apparition made from 1966 to 1971 as the “gentleman’s muscle car.” It’s no longer stock, of course, having been remade into something else entirely, and it is looking for a new owner during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston a month from now.
The Plum Crazy purple car is nicknamed Kong, both as a nod to the Barracuda and also probably on account of the monstrous heart it packs. That heart would be a 472ci (7.7-liter) HEMI V8.
We are not being told how much power the engine develops in this configuration, but we do know it rocks things like aluminum cylinder headers, a Cross-Ram intake and, the cherry on the cake, dual Holley carburetors.
The engine is tied to a tinkered-with 5-speed TREMEC manual transmission, and helps send power in large amounts to the Rykers Island wheels (18-inch front and 20-inch rear) made by Colorado Custom and shod in BFGoodrich G-Force T/A tires.
Sadly, the crazy exterior look of the car somehow doesn’t spread to the interior, where we are treated to the usual, underwhelming black leather.
As said, the car is going under the hammer next month, and it will do so with no reserve. If it ends up making a splash, be sure we’ll talk about it once more.
