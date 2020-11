Rendering artist wb.artist20 has his finger on the pulse of cool cars from the last 50 years and recently turned his attention to the powerful Plymouth coupe. In his latest creative endeavor, he's fleshed out the rear end of the Roadrunner GTX. A while back, he did a separate rendering of the front where the Dodge Challenger was used as the base. That image is still around, combining the widebody 2021 muscle car with Plymouth design from 50 years ago. But some revisions have been made to the roof and hood. Yes, we have the legendary Air Grabber, looking extremely cool, if not a lawsuit liability. Cars would be so much nicer if people would stop trying to hurt themselves and make money.In any case, the rear of the GTX has also been visited. So if you've ever wondered what 1971 Plymouth taillights would look like on a 2021 Challenger, now is your chance. We'd say it's definitely interesting to have them so low. With no fake diffuser to be seen, the Roadrunner relies on a black wing for its downforce. Of course, you'd probably still crash trying to max out one of these things, but the police helicopters would have trouble keeping up.So why would the Chrysler bosses ever approve of such a car? Well, they wouldn't, unless it's got an electric powertrain. Muscle car sales are slow as it is, so if you want a carbon-clad, modern-looking 1971 Plymouth you're probably going to have to call SpeedKore and pay about half a million bucks for one.