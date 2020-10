Rendering master wb.artist20 is known for having a firm grasp on what it takes to modernize a classic. Any famous car from the 1960s until the 1980s can be distilled to just a handful of design elements, and we happen to think that's what makes older SUVs and muscle cars so cool.At first glance, this looks like just another 2021 Dodge Challenger Super Stock , flexing its muscles and scoops. But small changes have obviously been made. The quad headlights have been lowered and are now framed by the GTX's trademark grille, but finished in red instead of chrome.The artist also got rid of the B-pillar and made the fender flares appear a little more boxy. We think they should be boxier still and perhaps not done over the Super Stocks widebody kit, just the normal Challenger. Also, vinyl tops need to make a comeback somehow.The GTX is a very short-lived car, introduced in 1967, and dropped in 1971, during which time they made about 44,000 units. However, the style you see here, which is arguably the most famous, only came about when redesign for 1971 came, featuring a raked windshield, loop front bumper, and deep-set fascia. However, the "fuselage" design could still be had with the Road Runner until 1974.It's also quite different to some of the more popular and famous muscle cars (Mustang and Camaro), as it's a big car with a firm emphasis on luxury. This "gentlemen's hot rod" had a lot of low-end torque from the 440 (7.2-liter) engine which with the Six Pack (three twin barrels) made 385 horsepower. Wouldn't it be funny if modern businessmen rolled around with such large engines today? They'd probably need a lot more gas stops.