Plymouth GTX Drags Modern Muscle, GT500 and C7 Corvette Z06 Are Not Impressed

Tired of all those brash new kids on the block? Want some old-fashioned classic muscle car action? Well, not everything might have gone down according to plan, but at least the battles were highly entertaining.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube brings to the quarter-mile party a bunch of old vs. new school encounters. And we are delighted, no matter who wins, because everyone duked it out like pros that night. As fans remarked in the comments: nice cars, impressive numbers. So, does it matter who took the crown?
Just in case it does, here are the rundowns. The focus of the video embedded below is on the classic Plymouth GTX, a model produced solely between 1966 and 1971. It does not matter if you are siding with team Mopar or not. This example is a cool win for everyone who enjoys seeing vintage muscle at the racetrack. Modified, if we are to believe the comments.
Anyway, no matter how hard the owner tried (even using some nitrous if we are to believe the ET hints), the competition from the new kids on the block proved tougher than expected. The first couple of passes are against a crimson Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and it’s pretty clear that both drivers knew what they were doing, given the consistency of the ETs and trap speeds.
More info about the red 2020 GT500 is given by the owner in the comments section. And we can register the wins: 10.65s against 11.39s, and 10.52s versus 11.33s for team Blue Oval. Ford aficionados should keep watching, as a boosted Mustang GT lines up next from the 1:01 mark. The result is even more enticing, as the S550 drops a 9.83s pass against a massively improving 10.41s for the GTX.
Last but not least comes a representative of GM’s sports car stable. The GTX lines up with a C7 Chevy Corvette Z06 from 1:21 and gives out its best effort of the night. Alas, the 10.11s run still was not enough to beat the opponent’s 9.85s ET. And that still does not make us appreciate that classic Plymouth any less!
