Remembering the Plymouth GTX, the Gentleman's Muscle Car

The GTX was based on the sixth-generation Belvedere. A nameplate that made its debut back in 1954 as a full-size, it was downsized to intermediate duty in 1962. In 1965, it joined the muscle car market by gaining the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Wedge V8.
Naturally, it was subsequently fitted with the 426 Hemi and the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB, both added to the lineup for 1967.
That's when Plymouth also launched the GTX, an upscale-trimmed version of the Belvedere. To set it apart from its more affordable sibling, Plymouth fitted the GTX with a special grille and rear fascia panel, as well as faux hood scoops, and a NASCAR-inspired chrome gas cap. Twin racing stripes were also available for a sportier look.
Inside the cabin, the GTX was notably more luxurious than the Belevedere. Extras included a pair of bucket front seats, embossed vinyl upholstery, and extra chrome trim. And it was more comfortable too, as it came with six-leaf rear springs, heavy-duty shocks, torsion bars, and power steering as standard.
The GTX was redesigned for 1968 when Plymouth introduced notable changes to its B-body lineup. It was also repositioned as an upscale version of the then-new Road Runner. Unlike the latter, the GTX was also offered as a convertible and came with the TorqueFlite automatic as standard.
In addition, the GTX showcased chrome wheel-lip moldings, twin-tripe decals above the side skirts, and a well-appointed cabin with fake woodgrain. The 440 and 426 Hemi V8 engine options remained unchanged.
Plymouth did not upgrade the GTX visually for 1969, but it included a wider choice of rear axles on the options list. The latter also included the iconic Air Grabber hood and a Hurst shifter.
440 V8 with three two-barrel carburetors. Rated at 390 horsepower, it delivered an extra 15 horses over the four-barrel version.
The GTX gained a new appearance with slightly smoother lines and a more aggressive stance for the 1970 model year. Updates included a bulged hood, faux rear brake scoops, Rally wheels, and a single reflective stripe on each side.
The Air Grabber remained standard on the Hemi version and optional on the 440+6 model. Sales dropped under 10,000 units for the very first time due to higher insurance costs and the fact that the GTX lost its convertible model.
Even though the Belvedere was discontinued in 1971, the GTX remained in production as an upscale version of the Satellite. A notable departure from the previous year, the GTX was slightly smaller and featured a fuselage-style body with rounded fenders and wrap-around bumpers.
However, the "GTX" badge soldiered on until 1974 on Road Runners fitted with the optional 440 V8.
In five model years on the market, the GTX moved 44,178 units. 1968 was its best year with 18,940 examples sold. Needless to say, it wasn't quite as popular as the Belvedere and Road Runner, but that's what makes it a rare and desirable classic nowadays.
Hemi-equipped cars are particularly scarce, as only 1,481 were delivered this way across five model years. The 1971 Hemi GTX is the rarest with only 30 built, while 1970 saw only 72 426-equipped cars leave the assembly line.
