This 1970 Plymouth GTX Spent 20 Years in a Body Shop, Raises More Questions Than Answers

1970 brought several notable changes to the GTX lineup, but without a doubt, the most important was the demise of the convertible version.
In other words, the GTX was now available only as a 2-door hardtop, and the standard engine this year was the 440 (7.2-liter) four-barrel also offered in 1971 with 375 horsepower.
However, Plymouth also provided customers with two additional options, namely the 440 with three 2-barrel carburetors and the famous 426 Hemi, which everybody obviously loved.
This 1970 GTX is also said to be equipped with a 440, but eBay seller elgin777 shared some unexpected tidbits about it. The car “comes with low-mileage 440 from motor home,” they claim without providing any other details.
Of course, it could all be a typo or a simple error and the engine might actually be the original one, but on the other hand, it looks to be a 440 that’s ready to get this GTX back to the road.
Based on the provided photos, this GTX is still fairly solid, but this doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t go check it out in person. The seller claims the floors will need some attention, and the trunk pan must be replaced completely. The front seats and the hood are missing.
The 1970 Plymouth GTX itself isn’t necessarily the most sought-after classic car, but on the other hand, an example in mint shape is still selling for a small fortune. This is probably the reason some people are willing to spend big on this GTX as well.
The auction comes without a reserve, so the top bidder will be the one taking the car home. At the time of writing, the bidding has already reached $14,500, and the auction is scheduled to come to an end in a little less than 4 days.
The GTX is parked in Mount Vernon, Illinois if anyone wants to see it in person before committing to a purchase.
