1969 Plymouth GTX Rust Bucket Wants You to Close Your Eyes, Imagine It Looks Like New

The production of the GTX was slowly but surely declining in the late ‘60s, so for the model year 1969, Plymouth ended up building just a little over 15,600 units.
The drop was significant from the previous year, as close to 19,000 GTXs ended up seeing the daylight in 1968, with the decline then continuing in 1970.
The hardtop was obviously the most common body style in 1969, as it accounted for more than 14,900 cars, while the convertible made its way to just 700 units.
The GTX that we have here is one of the many hardtops that were born in 1969, but on the other hand, it’s not hard to figure out its condition is a total mess.
In other words, this Plymouth has become nothing more than a rust bucket, and while the car is still hoping for full restoration, there’s no doubt this is a nightmare project that will require a lot of resources to complete.
The amount of rust is frightening, and the car looks like its needs everything, except for a very few occasional parts that somehow resisted the rough conditions. The GTX seems to be abandoned in some sort of junkyard, so the invasion of rust more or less makes sense.
In case you’re wondering, an engine is no longer available, so if you’re the kind of person who typically sees the glass half full, then take this as an opportunity to build a restomod.
On the other hand, anyone brave enough to start a full restoration to factory specs will need to find a correct 440 (7.2-liter) to install on this car. This unit developed 375 horsepower for this model year, while the more powerful option came in the form of a 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi with 425 horsepower.
Despite its really challenging conditioning, this GTX is still getting a lot of love these days, as the car has already received 18 bids in the eBay auction started by seller chrisbenson2015. The top bid, however, is $1,700, and the reserve hasn’t yet been triggered.
