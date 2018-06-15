NASA Flies Ikhana Drone in U.S. Controlled Air Space Without Chase Plane

5 This 2005 Ford GT Is Painted In a Color Called “Burn” According to Copart

4 2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt to Show at Brands Hatch American Speedfest

3 25-Year-Old Driver Killed by Flying Tire on Florida Highway

1 New Ford Police Interceptor Utility to Chase Bad Guys with Hybrid Powertrain

More on this:

Ford Unveils Fusion Hybrid Taxi, Transit Connect Diesel Taxi For the U.S. Market

Even though the Fusion mid-size sedan will soon be gone , the Ford Motor Company can make a case for a hybridized powertrain and taxi livery. The Transit Connect van-turned-minivan, on the other hand, is offered with turbo diesel power. 15 photos



Based on the Fusion Hybrid, the taxi shares many of its bits and pieces with the



The hybrid system helps the Fusion Hybrid Taxi return up to 40 miles per gallon in the city, 36 mpg highway, and 38 miles per gallon on the combined cycle. Another way the taxi differs from the bone-stock Fusion Hybrid comes in the form of increased ride height and the high-performance braking system.



The Transit Connect Taxi, meanwhile, features seating for five and a flexible interior. With more than 60 cubic feet of cargo volume behind the second row of seats, this fellow also happens to be more spacious than the



The 1.5-liter EcoBlue four-cylinder turbo diesel, expected to return more than 30 miles per gallon on the highway, will become available as an option in early 2019. Adding to the versatility of the Transit Connect Taxi, the dual-sliding side doors and low vehicle floor ensure easy entrance for the rear passengers. Through the Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier program, the new Transit Connect Taxi can be outfitted with an easy-to-deploy ramp for



Even though they’re already available to order, both taxi models will go on sale towards the end of the year. “Taxi operators want vehicles that are reliable, efficient and comfortable,” said Imran Jalal, the brand and communications manager for Ford fleet marketing. “ Transit Connect Taxi and Fusion Hybrid Taxi offer all three with special attention to potentially help lower fuel costs. Plus, Fusion Hybrid underscores our commitment to introduce even more efficient and capable hybrids in the future.”Based on the Fusion Hybrid, the taxi shares many of its bits and pieces with the Police Responder Hybrid . Parts of the chassis, the wheels, and suspension are designed for improved durability, but the powertrain is the highlight of the vehicle.The hybrid system helps the Fusion Hybrid Taxi return up to 40 miles per gallon in the city, 36 mpg highway, and 38 miles per gallon on the combined cycle. Another way the taxi differs from the bone-stock Fusion Hybrid comes in the form of increased ride height and the high-performance braking system. Heavy-duty cloth upholstery is standard, with vinyl seating and vinyl floors available at extra cost.The Transit Connect Taxi, meanwhile, features seating for five and a flexible interior. With more than 60 cubic feet of cargo volume behind the second row of seats, this fellow also happens to be more spacious than the Nissan NV200 The 1.5-liter EcoBlue four-cylinder turbo diesel, expected to return more than 30 miles per gallon on the highway, will become available as an option in early 2019. Adding to the versatility of the Transit Connect Taxi, the dual-sliding side doors and low vehicle floor ensure easy entrance for the rear passengers. Through the Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier program, the new Transit Connect Taxi can be outfitted with an easy-to-deploy ramp for wheelchairs that also doubles as a cargo deck.Even though they’re already available to order, both taxi models will go on sale towards the end of the year.