autoevolution
 

Ford Unveils Fusion Hybrid Taxi, Transit Connect Diesel Taxi For the U.S. Market

15 Jun 2018, 8:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Even though the Fusion mid-size sedan will soon be gone, the Ford Motor Company can make a case for a hybridized powertrain and taxi livery. The Transit Connect van-turned-minivan, on the other hand, is offered with turbo diesel power.
15 photos
Ford Fusion Hybrid TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Fusion Hybrid Taxi Ford Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect TaxiFord Transit Connect Taxi
“Taxi operators want vehicles that are reliable, efficient and comfortable,” said Imran Jalal, the brand and communications manager for Ford fleet marketing.Transit Connect Taxi and Fusion Hybrid Taxi offer all three with special attention to potentially help lower fuel costs. Plus, Fusion Hybrid underscores our commitment to introduce even more efficient and capable hybrids in the future.”

Based on the Fusion Hybrid, the taxi shares many of its bits and pieces with the Police Responder Hybrid. Parts of the chassis, the wheels, and suspension are designed for improved durability, but the powertrain is the highlight of the vehicle.

The hybrid system helps the Fusion Hybrid Taxi return up to 40 miles per gallon in the city, 36 mpg highway, and 38 miles per gallon on the combined cycle. Another way the taxi differs from the bone-stock Fusion Hybrid comes in the form of increased ride height and the high-performance braking system. Heavy-duty cloth upholstery is standard, with vinyl seating and vinyl floors available at extra cost.

The Transit Connect Taxi, meanwhile, features seating for five and a flexible interior. With more than 60 cubic feet of cargo volume behind the second row of seats, this fellow also happens to be more spacious than the Nissan NV200.

The 1.5-liter EcoBlue four-cylinder turbo diesel, expected to return more than 30 miles per gallon on the highway, will become available as an option in early 2019. Adding to the versatility of the Transit Connect Taxi, the dual-sliding side doors and low vehicle floor ensure easy entrance for the rear passengers. Through the Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier program, the new Transit Connect Taxi can be outfitted with an easy-to-deploy ramp for wheelchairs that also doubles as a cargo deck.

Even though they’re already available to order, both taxi models will go on sale towards the end of the year.
Ford Fusion taxi Ford Transit Connect van Ford sedan US
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Drifting Guide for Dummies Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 
 