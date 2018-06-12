Ford Testing Self-Driving Food Delivery System in Miami

NASA’s Juno to Keep Spinning Around Jupiter Until 2021

Announced back in February as perhaps the most useful application of a self-driving technology, Ford’s partnership with Postmates is growing like prince charming. 5 photos



For the project, Ford is using a



They are testing people’s reaction to the delivery method and their interaction with the car. Ford’s procedure does not require the driver to come up to your door and deliver the goods, but instead makes the customer walk up to the car and pick them up himself.



The Connect van is equipped with a multi-locker system that grants customers access to the desired products. An app notifies them on the estimated delivery time for the food and, once it has arrived, the customer is required to key-in a code on the embedded touchscreen. The code is used to unlock the correct locker and have the meal served.



The self-driving features of the future autonomous delivery system, meaning cars with no drivers, are being tested elsewhere in Miami, with the help of a fleet of other cars.



"Today, deliveries can be made to someone’s door, though there is usually an extra charge involved," said in an article on Medium. Ford’s vice president Sherif Marakby back in February when the project was announced.



“Oftentimes, drivers illegally double-park when they can’t find a space, potentially causing traffic congestion for others. A self-driving vehicle won’t need to be tipped, and it won’t park illegally.”



Ford plans the Miami project to act as a testbed for the launch of the purpose-built self-driving vehicle in 2021.



