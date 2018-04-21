The Roush F-250 Is Not Your Average Ford Super Duty Pickup Truck

Starting at $13,880, the 2018 Roush Super Duty F-250 is all sorts of wonderful. “Off-road attitude, no-compromise towing” is how the company describes the heavy-duty truck, which is now available to build and ship across the United States.
Based on the 2018 Ford Super Duty F-250 (starting at $33,150 for the XL Single Cab with the 6.2-liter flex-fuel V8), the Roush has been outfitted with a bold-looking grille with integrated accent lights. Fender flares, a DPF-back stainless-steel exhaust system for Power Stroke V8-engined models, and 20-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in 35.3-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2 all-terrain tires are also included.
The biggest change, however, is the Fox 2.0 Performance Series suspension and leveling system. Roush quotes an increase in ride height of 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters), as well as “a smooth ride, aggressive stance, and a high level off-road clearance.” Most importantly, however, these modifications don’t affect the pickup truck’s best-in-class towing and payload capacity. But that’s not all there is to mention.
The factory warranty from Ford “remains intact” and the mods “are backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.” If you were wondering, yes, the tuned F-250 is certified to every applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Standards for safety and handling.
As far as the cabin is concerned, the embroidered headrests and serialized console badge are teamed up with branded and molded floor liners coming courtesy of WeatherTech. Not bad for 13,880 of one’s hard-earned green dollar bills, right? But as it happens, there are more extreme aftermarket solutions out there. The secret is to know where to look.
Those who want a little bit more from their F-250 can ring up F250R in Tucson, Arizon for the MegaRaptor. As the name implies, the $28,000 package converts your average F-250 Super Duty to a bigger, meaner lookalike of the F-150 Raptor.
The biggest change, however, is the Fox 2.0 Performance Series suspension and leveling system. Roush quotes an increase in ride height of 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters), as well as “a smooth ride, aggressive stance, and a high level off-road clearance.” Most importantly, however, these modifications don’t affect the pickup truck’s best-in-class towing and payload capacity. But that’s not all there is to mention.
The factory warranty from Ford “remains intact” and the mods “are backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.” If you were wondering, yes, the tuned F-250 is certified to every applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Standards for safety and handling.
As far as the cabin is concerned, the embroidered headrests and serialized console badge are teamed up with branded and molded floor liners coming courtesy of WeatherTech. Not bad for 13,880 of one’s hard-earned green dollar bills, right? But as it happens, there are more extreme aftermarket solutions out there. The secret is to know where to look.
Those who want a little bit more from their F-250 can ring up F250R in Tucson, Arizon for the MegaRaptor. As the name implies, the $28,000 package converts your average F-250 Super Duty to a bigger, meaner lookalike of the F-150 Raptor.
Off-Road Attitude, No-Compromise Towing. Now building and shipping, the 2018 ROUSH Superduty! Which color combo would you pick? Customize yours today with our configurator! Link in bio #TeamROUSH