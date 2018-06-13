New Ford Police Interceptor Utility to Chase Bad Guys with Hybrid Powertrain

NASA’s Juno to Keep Spinning Around Jupiter Until 2021

Ever since it began rolling off assembly lines the world’s first car for the masses, the Model T, police embraced the Blue Oval . Few companies have dared challenge Ford's relationship with the police over the decades. 17 photos



The SUV is allegedly the industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid SUV. It is expected to have an estimated EPA combined consumption rating of at least 24 mpg. According to Ford, that’s 40 percent better than the current 3.7-liter V6 used in the Interceptor and can lead to $3,200 per vehicle in yearly fuel bills savings..



Being meant for special use, the hybrid powertrain has been tweaked to comply with law enforcement’s duty cycle. It automatically switches to maximum performance, meaning the engine and battery working at peak acceleration levels, as the need arises.



“We’re committed to electrifying vehicles for all customers, including law enforcement who need the high performance and low operating costs that Ford’s next-generation hybrids will excel at providing,” said in a statement Hau Thai-Tang, the man in charge with Product Development and Purchasing.



The information gathered by the sensors - moving objects, the motion trail, and threat level - is sent to a display in the instrument cluster. A chime is generated by the vehicle every time it detects an approaching threat and it automatically rolls up the windows and locks the doors.



