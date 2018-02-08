2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Targets Baby Boomers with Diesel Engine

A segment-exclusive diesel engine will be offered on the redesigned Ford Transit Connect Wagon, presented at the Chicago Auto Show on Thursday, aiming to entice the Baby Boomer generation (people born between 1946-1964) into reminiscing the good old days of driving vans.

Almost the entire suite of



The new Connect will be available in either five or seven passengers configuration and in three trim levels: XL, XLT, and Titanium.



Ford made no secret on who it's targeting with the redesigned Connect. The Baby Boomer generation stands at some 111 million people, and since most are in their fifties, meaning at the end of their careers, 63 percent of American financial assets are in their hands.



According to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), one in three Baby Boomers plans to purchase a car in the next three years.



“Baby Boomers have always embraced life’s adventures, and to them, age is just another experience to master,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales, and Service.



The diesel engine to be fitted on the Connect Wagon is a 1.5-liter EcoBlue rated at 30 mpg highway fuel economy and paired with a new 8-speed automatic transmission. For those who aren't big diesel fans, the car will also come with a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, Auto Start-Stop, and the same transmission.