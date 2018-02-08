autoevolution
 

2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Targets Baby Boomers with Diesel Engine

8 Feb 2018, 9:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
A segment-exclusive diesel engine will be offered on the redesigned Ford Transit Connect Wagon, presented at the Chicago Auto Show on Thursday, aiming to entice the Baby Boomer generation (people born between 1946-1964) into reminiscing the good old days of driving vans.
12 photos
Ford Transit Connect WagonFord Transit Connect WagonFord Transit Connect WagonFord Transit Connect WagonFord Transit Connect WagonFord Transit Connect WagonFord Transit Connect WagonFord Transit Connect WagonFord Transit Connect WagonFord Transit Connect WagonFord Transit Connect Wagon
The diesel engine to be fitted on the Connect Wagon is a 1.5-liter EcoBlue rated at 30 mpg highway fuel economy and paired with a new 8-speed automatic transmission. For those who aren't big diesel fans, the car will also come with a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, Auto Start-Stop, and the same transmission.

Almost the entire suite of Ford's driver assist technologies have been included in the van, starting with the Automatic Emergency Braking and ending with the Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert. A 6.5-inch floating touch screen and wireless charging are also featured. Ford is working on making Waze compatibility on the model a reality as well.

The new Connect will be available in either five or seven passengers configuration and in three trim levels: XL, XLT, and Titanium.

Ford made no secret on who it's targeting with the redesigned Connect. The Baby Boomer generation stands at some 111 million people, and since most are in their fifties, meaning at the end of their careers, 63 percent of American financial assets are in their hands.

According to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), one in three Baby Boomers plans to purchase a car in the next three years.

“Baby Boomers have always embraced life’s adventures, and to them, age is just another experience to master,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales, and Service.

“From being easy to get in and out of, plus flexible seating and cargo space, Transit Connect Wagon makes it convenient for Boomers to keep enjoying family time or explore new hobbies and careers.” 
ford connect ford connect wagon chicago auto show Ford
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Latest car models:
SKODA Fabia CombiSKODA Fabia Combi CompactSKODA FabiaSKODA Fabia CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactHYUNDAI Santa FeHYUNDAI Santa Fe Medium SUVRAM Trucks 1500 Quad CabRAM Trucks 1500 Quad Cab Fullsize PickupAll car models  