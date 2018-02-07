2018 Chevrolet Traverse RS Debuts With 2.0L Turbo

autoevolution
 

Ahead of its debut at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show, Chevrolet has finally shown he Traverse RS today. Finally, we can connect the specs with a slightly sportier look.
This has to be one of the most lack-luster debuts of this segment. People weren't exactly blown away with Ford's 335-horsepower Edge ST that had an EcoBoost V6. So you can imagine how they will feel about the 2-liter turbo in the Traverse RS.

Those two letters get Focus fans all hot and bothered. However, we know from the Cruze RS that they mean absolutely nothing for Chevy. Thankfully, they didn't call it the Traverse SS.

This new 2-liter turbo wears the Ecotec badge and produces 257-hp plus 295 lb-ft of torque. That's a lot less power and slightly more torque than the Traverse V6 (310-hp and 266 lb-ft).

Are we really supposed to get excited about something with two fewer cylinders? Maybe the turbo engine will have some awesome boost and real-world performance, but we're not feeling it right now.

So what about those other numbers that really matter? Well, the Traverse RS will supposedly do 20mpg around town and 26mpg on the highway. Not surprisingly, those numbers are about the same as the V6.

Another major downside is the lack of AWD availability. Maybe the RS feels more energetic in this slightly lighter configuration, but it will put the people who tow or deal with bad weather off.

You'll also be paying quite a lot of money, as the "sporty" Traverse starts from $43,595. We're not sure what they're thinking because for around $45,000, you can have the top-spec Mazda CX-9 with a 2.5-liter turbo, AWD and the best leather interior you've ever seen.

In the styling department, we see a tweaked grille, blacked out window trim, roof rails, and bowtie. The cool Cajun Red color you see is a $400 option. Standard kit includes active air shutters, an 8-inch MyLing system, black leather seats, a Bose 10-speaker system, powered liftgate, keyless access and a bunch of safety stuff.

“The 2018 Traverse offers a full product lineup positioned to effectively compete across the segment,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “By offering customers more choice with higher-end entries like the RS, which has a more street-inspired look, and top-of-the-line High Country, Chevrolet now offers a comfortable and connected Traverse for every lifestyle.”
