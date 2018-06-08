2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt to Show at Brands Hatch American Speedfest

3 Bullitt Mustang Returns For The 2019 Model Year As Limited Edition

1 Original 1968 Bullitt Mustang to Be Shown in Washington

The Bullitt version of the 2018 Ford Mustang will soon make its way to the British roads, as the Americans have begun taking orders for the car. 15 photos



The first official public outing of the model in Britain would take place this weekend, at the American Speedfest show at Brands Hatch. Unfortunately for those attending, the Bullitt will not serve any donuts as its appearance would be a static one.



Compared to the American version of the Mustang, the European one is a touch less powerful, for both the regular car and this special version. In Bullitt’s case, the Americans can squeeze 480 horsepower from the 5.0-liter V8. In Europe, the power is throttled down to 452 hp. In the U.S., the special edition sells for $46,595 plus $900 destination charge.



Just like for all the markets it will be sold in, the British can get the Bullitt in either Dark Highland Green or Shadow Black. A new B&O PLAY audio system with a 1,000 watts output sent through 12 speakers comes as standard, as do 19” five-spoke alloy wheels, Recaro leather seats, and Brembo six-piston front brake calipers.



Bullitt came back into the spotlight at the beginning of the year, when it was presented alongside the original



The model, which would not remain in production for long, is already proving to be a hit. According to Corey Holter, Ford marketing manager, “dealers have been fielding calls” from customers ever since the car was presented.



In the UK, Ford would have a production run for the Bullitt until June 2019. Sales have already started, those willing to buy one having to pay £47,145 and wait until September to take possession of their monster machines.