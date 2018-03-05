autoevolution
Pre-show Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Check Out The 2018 Geneva Motor Show Warm Up

5 Mar 2018, 14:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Events
The finishing touches. Cars wrapped in unrevealing covers. Boxes and crates all over and a small hint of the glamour to come just a few days from now. On March 8, the 2018 Geneva Motors Show will open its doors to the public. 700,000 people are expected to attend during the eleven days of the event.
42 photos
2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up2018 Geneva Motor Show pre-event photo warm-up
Until then, crews are hard at work to get things in order. And so are our car paparazzi, who are testing lenses and angles to bring you the best shots of the wildest cars that will be presented at the event. These warm up tests already yielded results, ones you can see in the attached gallery.

The 2018 Geneva Motor Show will have in all 180 exhibitors and more than 110 world and European premiers. Our troops on the ground were unable to get them all (yet), but we do have some hot pics for you.

First off, the new Zenvo Hypercar, yet unnamed, shows its smile from under a blue tarp. Then we have the Volvo V60, high up on a podium, exposed in all its glory. Then Suzuki, showing nothing of some four models lined up in their booth, dressed in black like orthodox monks.

Citroen has no secrets, so their pair, comprised of the C4 Cactus and C3 Aircross are butt naked in front of the camera. The revived Lancia Stratos has no shame either, sitting next to its ancestor.

Sbarro engineers are hard at work tweaking their latest concept car, as if getting it ready to zoom past its competition at Palexpo. Further down the line, Fiat hides the 500 Collezione under some nifty camouflage made of cloth painted to resemble a car.

Alpina has some new Bimmers under wraps, just as Land Rover keeps its monsters. The Ruf cars seem like they are working for the CIA, revealing nothing, not even under torture from our guy’s camera.

Less secretive, the new I-Pace lies in white glory and waits to be admired by the crowds. Not the same can be said for the beast of the show, the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe four-door, which looks like it has been covered to avoid mud stains in some East-European parking lot. Tata Motors has some Indian dish to hide as well.

Kia’s recently re-baptized Ceed lies alone in a corner, looking jealously towards Peugeot’s 508 and the 4.8 meters tall (15.7 feet) lion they have over at the French stand. The mess over at Jeep’s booth is understandable, as those Wranglers can drive through everything.

One Caresoft Tesla Model 3, a few Maseratis, a bunch of Chinese cars with impossible names and Mazda’s Kai concept round up today’s edition of pre-show presentations.
2018 Geneva Motor Show mercedes-amg gt coupe Lancia Stratos Zenvo Peugeot 508 Jaguar I-Pace lion
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Latest car models:
DODGE CARAVANDODGE CARAVAN Large MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVAll car models  