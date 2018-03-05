Check Out The 2018 Geneva Motor Show Warm Up

Until then, crews are hard at work to get things in order. And so are our car paparazzi, who are testing lenses and angles to bring you the best shots of the wildest cars that will be presented at the event. These warm up tests already yielded results, ones you can see in the attached gallery.
The 2018 Geneva Motor Show
will have in all 180 exhibitors and more than 110 world and European premiers. Our troops on the ground were unable to get them all (yet), but we do have some hot pics for you.
First off, the new Zenvo Hypercar
, yet unnamed, shows its smile from under a blue tarp. Then we have the Volvo V60
, high up on a podium, exposed in all its glory. Then Suzuki, showing nothing of some four models lined up in their booth, dressed in black like orthodox monks.
Citroen
has no secrets, so their pair, comprised of the C4 Cactus and C3 Aircross are butt naked in front of the camera. The revived Lancia Stratos
has no shame either, sitting next to its ancestor.
Sbarro engineers are hard at work tweaking their latest concept car, as if getting it ready to zoom past its competition at Palexpo. Further down the line, Fiat hides the 500 Collezione
under some nifty camouflage made of cloth painted to resemble a car.
Alpina has some new Bimmers under wraps, just as Land Rover keeps its monsters. The Ruf cars seem like they are working for the CIA, revealing nothing, not even under torture from our guy’s camera.
Less secretive, the new I-Pace
lies in white glory and waits to be admired by the crowds. Not the same can be said for the beast of the show, the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe
four-door, which looks like it has been covered to avoid mud stains in some East-European parking lot. Tata Motors has some Indian dish to hide as well.
Kia’s recently re-baptized Ceed
lies alone in a corner, looking jealously towards Peugeot’s 508
and the 4.8 meters tall (15.7 feet) lion
they have over at the French stand. The mess over at Jeep’s booth is understandable, as those Wranglers can drive through everything.
One Caresoft Tesla Model 3, a few Maseratis, a bunch of Chinese cars with impossible names and Mazda’s Kai concept round up today’s edition of pre-show presentations.