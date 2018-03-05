Fiat 500 Collezione to Be Unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

A somewhat dull presence of Italian manufacturer Fiat at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show this week might be slightly softened by the introduction of the 500 Collezione special series. And not even this unique model would not boast many impressive changes.

9 photos



The 500 Collezione will be offered for both hatchback and convertible versions of the car. In Geneva, the carmaker will show the 1.2-liter, 69 horsepower variant, although the particular design would be transmitted to all petrol, petrol and LPG dual fuel, and diesel models.



On the outside, the fact that the new 500 has been purposely designed for the event is visible through the use of specific chrome trims on the front bumper, bonnet and mirror caps. The car sits on 16-inch alloy rims, but the definite trait of the Collezione is the use of dual-paint for the exterior.



Buyers will be able to choose from several different combinations, like the White and Grey livery (a model called, apparently with no connection to the colors used, just like is the case for the other versions, Primavera) or White and Green (Aquamarina).



The interior has been designed to match the exterior paint, including on the two-color seats. The Collezione logo appears inside in a place unlikely to be seen a lot, embroidered on the mats. The changes envisioned for the Geneva show pretty much end here.



Over the years, Fiat has given the 500 several special versions, without changing the car extensively. In 2008, they launched the 500 by Diesel, then in 2011 500C by Gucci, followed in 2016 by the 500 Riva. Most recently, 500-60esimo e Anniversario was released to celebrate 500's sixtieth anniversary. In the last ten years, Fiat sold some 2 million 500 models, a number which shows the car does have some appeal. An appeal based mainly on the car's lineage, and some designer edition models like the one to be presented in the Swiss city.