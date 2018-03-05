autoevolution
Pre-show Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Fiat 500 Collezione to Be Unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

5 Mar 2018, 12:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
A somewhat dull presence of Italian manufacturer Fiat at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show this week might be slightly softened by the introduction of the 500 Collezione special series. And not even this unique model would not boast many impressive changes.
9 photos
Fiat 500 CollezioneFiat 500 CollezioneFiat 500 CollezioneFiat 500 CollezioneFiat 500 CollezioneFiat 500 CollezioneFiat 500 CollezioneFiat 500 Collezione
In the last ten years, Fiat sold some 2 million 500 models, a number which shows the car does have some appeal. An appeal based mainly on the car’s lineage, and some designer edition models like the one to be presented in the Swiss city.

The 500 Collezione will be offered for both hatchback and convertible versions of the car. In Geneva, the carmaker will show the 1.2-liter, 69 horsepower variant, although the particular design would be transmitted to all petrol, petrol and LPG dual fuel, and diesel models.

On the outside, the fact that the new 500 has been purposely designed for the event is visible through the use of specific chrome trims on the front bumper, bonnet and mirror caps. The car sits on 16-inch alloy rims, but the definite trait of the Collezione is the use of dual-paint for the exterior.

Buyers will be able to choose from several different combinations, like the White and Grey livery (a model called, apparently with no connection to the colors used, just like is the case for the other versions, Primavera) or White and Green (Aquamarina).

The interior has been designed to match the exterior paint, including on the two-color seats. The Collezione logo appears inside in a place unlikely to be seen a lot, embroidered on the mats. The changes envisioned for the Geneva show pretty much end here.

Over the years, Fiat has given the 500 several special versions, without changing the car extensively. In 2008, they launched the 500 by Diesel, then in 2011 500C by Gucci, followed in 2016 by the 500 Riva. Most recently, 500-60esimo e Anniversario was released to celebrate 500’s sixtieth anniversary.
Fiat 500 2018 Geneva Motor Show fiat 500 collezione Fiat
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
FIAT models:
FIAT 500LFIAT 500L Small MPVFIAT Panda City CrossFIAT Panda City Cross CompactFIAT 124 Abarth SpiderFIAT 124 Abarth Spider Roadster & ConvertibleFIAT 124 SpiderFIAT 124 Spider Roadster & ConvertibleFIAT 595C AbarthFIAT 595C Abarth MiniAll FIAT models  