2018 Kia Ceed SW Will Join The Hatchback At The Geneva Motor Show

4 Mar 2018, 13:33 UTC ·
by
After publishing the first photographs and information about the newcomer in mid-February, Kia prepares to showcase the all-new Ceed in Geneva as a pair. The other half of the hatchback is the SW, which is Kia's jargon for the longroof body style.
Rendered in great detail by Kleber Silva, the Ceed Sportswagon should look a lot like the car in the main image. The half-brother of the Hyundai i30 CW features a less prominent grille, but doubles down on air intakes. The slim headlight design and ice cube-shaped LED DRLs further enhance the visual persona of the family-oriented SW.

The business end of the Ceed SW is the rear, where you’ll find longer overhangs and a massive trunk. In the case of the i30 CW, that would be 602 liters (21.5 cubic feet) of cargo capacity. Those who need additional room can fold the rear seats into the floor, freeing space up for a total of 1,650 liters (58.2 cubic feet).

Based on the i30 and i30 CW, as well as spy photos of the pre-production model, the Ceed SW will feature the same wheelbase as the hatchback (2,649 millimeters). In regard to availability, the U.S. won’t get the European-built Ceed SW as a more spacious alternative to the Forte because there’s no demand for such a car there.

Moving on to the oily bits, the Ceed SW will be offered with three- and four-cylinder engines, most of them turbocharged. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will be available as an option over the standard six-speed manual.

In addition to the hatchback and station wagon, the Ceed lineup will welcome three more members in the following period. In no particular order, these are the 200-horsepower GT, shooting brake-styled Proceed, and a faux crossover.

The Ceed X or whatever it will be called isn’t expected to feature all-wheel-drive, but the same drivetrain as the five-door hatchback, plus plastic cladding and a raised suspension.
