Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Reimagines The Maserati GranTurismo

Depending on who you ask, the successor of the GranTurismo is coming in either 2019 or 2020
. By that time, the BMW M8 Coupe and Aston Martin Vanquish will have entered the supercoupe scene, and that will be an uphill battle for Maserati.
While we wait for the Fiat Chrysler
-owned automaker to get its act together in this segment, one of the world’s most esteemed coachbuilders decided to breathe new life into the GranTurismo. Introducing the Sciadipersia, which is bodied by hand in Milan. 10 units are to be offered, each of them taking about six months to build.
Touring’s centerpiece for the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
tips the scales at 1,700 kilograms (3,748 pounds), which is a huge difference from the GranTurismo. To the point, the donor vehicle is a hefty son of a gun at 1,955 kilograms (4,310 pounds). With 454 horsepower (460 PS) and 384 pound-feet (520 Nm) of torque on tap, even the likes of the Ferrari Portofino are capable of out-accelerating the Sciadipersia.
Performance, however, is just a detail when it comes to Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera
. Beauty is of the essence here, and although the looks may polarize opinion, it’s as clear as day that nothing else can compare to the Sciadipersia in the exterior design department. It doesn’t even look like the Maserati it is based on.
A single paint finish, called Orient Night Blue, will be offered for the limited-edition grand tourer. If you want to see the Sciadipersia in the flesh, Touring Superleggera is eager to show it to you in hall 2, booth number 2057.