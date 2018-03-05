autoevolution
Pre-show Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Could This Be The 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ?

5 Mar 2018, 8:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The answer to the question in the headline is yes. Despite the low resolution of the photo and underwhelming design of the five-spoke wheels, the aggressively-styled front bumper and out-of-this-world rear wing match up with the Aventador SVJ validation prototype featured in the video at the end of the present story.
19 photos
2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ leaked photo2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
Whatever the future holds in store for the Raging Bull’s most well-off customers, there’s no denying the automaker has to come up with something extremely special as the successor to the Aventador SV. With SVJ standing for Super Veloce Jota, this white-knuckled machine could serve as a swansong.

Anticipated to premiere in 2020 at the earliest, the Aventador’s replacement will soldier on with twelve cylinders and natural aspiration. But on the flip side, word has it the drivetrain will benefit from 48V mild hybridization that will serve both the electrically-driven front axle and anti-roll suspension.

The Aventador SVJ, on the other hand, is all motor. Rumors peg the output in the ballpark of 800 horsepower, coming courtesy from of 6.5 liters and twelve cylinders. The most capable version of the L539 to date produces 770 PS (759 brake horsepower) and 690 Nm (507 pound-feet) of torque at 5,500 revs.

With the help of Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, the Aventador SVJ also has the potential to exceed the top speed of the S, SV, and Centenario. More than 350 km/h (217 miles per hour) on full song. Mind-boggling, alright!

At the end of the day, what can be the final incarnation of the Aventador has to outperform the Ferrari 812 Superfast on paper and on the circuit. Maranello’s contender, as a brief refresher, has 800 PS (789 brake horsepower) and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) under its belt, but top speed isn’t of the essence because of the front-mid layout and grand tourer body style.

With the know-how gained from the Huracan Performante, there’s no mistaking the Aventador SVJ has the making of an instant classic that will appeal to both collectors and driving enthusiasts. In related news, look forward to the debut of the Hurcan Performante Spyder in Geneva.

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ leaked Lamborghini Aventador SVJ design lamborghini aventador V12 Lamborghini
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  