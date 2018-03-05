Could This Be The 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ?

Whatever the future holds in store for the Raging Bull’s most well-off customers, there’s no denying the automaker has to come up with something extremely special as the successor to the Aventador SV
. With SVJ standing for Super Veloce Jota, this white-knuckled machine could serve as a swansong.
Anticipated to premiere in 2020 at the earliest
, the Aventador’s replacement will soldier on with twelve cylinders and natural aspiration. But on the flip side, word has it the drivetrain will benefit from 48V mild hybridization that will serve both the electrically-driven front axle and anti-roll suspension.
The Aventador SVJ, on the other hand, is all motor. Rumors peg the output in the ballpark of 800 horsepower, coming courtesy from of 6.5 liters and twelve cylinders. The most capable version of the L539 to date produces 770 PS
(759 brake horsepower) and 690 Nm (507 pound-feet) of torque at 5,500 revs.
With the help of Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva
, the Aventador SVJ also has the potential to exceed the top speed of the S, SV, and Centenario. More than 350 km/h (217 miles per hour) on full song. Mind-boggling, alright!
At the end of the day, what can be the final incarnation of the Aventador has to outperform the Ferrari 812 Superfast
on paper and on the circuit. Maranello’s contender, as a brief refresher, has 800 PS (789 brake horsepower) and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) under its belt, but top speed isn’t of the essence because of the front-mid layout and grand tourer body style.
With the know-how gained from the Huracan Performante, there’s no mistaking the Aventador SVJ has the making of an instant classic that will appeal to both collectors and driving enthusiasts. In related news, look forward to the debut of the Hurcan Performante Spyder
in Geneva.