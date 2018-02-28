autoevolution
 

Oslo Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Guards Red Wheel Lips

28 Feb 2018, 16:44 UTC ·
by
When one talks about a car mixing red, yellow and blue, it may sound like the resulting spec is anything but a piece of eye candy. However, that might just be a misconception, as demonstrated by 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 we're here to show you.
This 991.2 incarnation of the GT3 comes dressed in Oslo Blue, with this color alone having the power to make the aero-sculpted cues of the track special shine.

Even so, when it comes to this Porscha, the devil is in the details. And, in our book, this is one handsome devil.

We'll start with the Satin Black wheels of the machine, which come with lips finished in Guards Red. This area of the car also includes another eye-catching color and we're referring to the yellow hue of the calipers. This indicates that the 911 is fitted with the optional PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.

Black is also used for the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights of the beast.

As for the cabin, the most important element here are the full bucket seats and the three pedals that maean this is yet another Paint to Sample 2018 GT3 with a manual.

Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, as there's also a second picture waiting for you. This shows the stablemates of thie said Porsche 911 GT3, with these being even fiercer.

To be more precise, we're dealing with a 991.1 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which seems to be dressed in Lava Orange, By the way, this was the launch color for the Neunelfer.

Then there's a shade of yellow which we have trouble identifying. More importantly, this hue covers a Porsche 918 Spyder. So, at least judging by what we can see in the said photo, this Zuffenhausen machine collector has an atmospheric-only garage.

 

