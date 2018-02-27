Mint Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Yellow PCCB Calipers Looks Uber-Fresh

In our book, the eye candy that is this Zuffenahsuen machine comes in complete form, since the thing also packs yellow brake calipers (these indicate the presence of PCCB carbon-ceramic stopping hardware).
We also have to mention the optional all-LED front light clusters of the car, which come with black inner graphcis. The same hue was used for the satin finish wheels.
Now, this tale might seem a bit familiar. If this is the case for you, it might be because you've checked out another Mint Green Gen 2 GT3 tale we brought
to you about one month ago.
Nevertheless, the Neunelfer we showed you back then mixed the standard steel brakes with Mint Green, which meant its calipers came in red. And, for a Porschephile, this spec change can make quite a difference.
And while we're talking Mint Green and the 2018 GT3, we'll remind you that, earlier today, we delivered
the most extreme 991.2 GT3 configuration we've seen to date.
To be more precise, Mint Green was used for... one the car's wheels, while the other were finished in Acid Green, Gulf Orange and Ruby Star. It's worth mentioning that the main shade of the car is Gulf Blue.
A part of the color mix defining the exterior has also made its way inside the car. That's where we find hybrid deviated stitching mixing Acid Green and Gulf Orange.
And regardless of whether you adore this multi-colored spec packing Porsche Exclusive CCX details or find too extreme, you have to admit the fact that it can't be ignored.
