Tesla Model S Gets the Neidfaktor Interior It Deserves

The Tesla Model S is here to stay as a new luxury car that's completely re-written the rules of the game. As you might have heard already, it outsells most luxury flagships, and not just in America.

However, there's no getting around the fact that the interior isn't built to the same standards as German luxury cars. We're talking about panel gaps and the famous Tesla squeaks and rattles. The leather offered by the company is pretty good, but there's a company that can offer better.



Neidfaktor - we now know it means envy factor, and that's fitting considering what will happen when other Tesla owners see your car.



The German shop specializes in covering car interiors with copious amounts of Alcantara and matching it with some special accent color. This treatment works well with many Audis, particularly those that wear the RS badge.



You certainly get that quattro vibe from this



The elegant, velvety leather covers the entire dash and takes advantage of the simple smartphone-like design. It's almost like looking at an iPhone bumper cover. The doors are, of course, trimmed in leather too.



You might also notice that the revisions include the hexagonal quilting pattern, which covers the doors, seats and center console. That thing just sells the "aggressive luxury" for us. It's like a Porsche 918 Spider merged with a family sedan body to create the perfect supercar.



The cool thing is that Neidfaktor also reveals price ranges for its exclusive interiors. This one is between €18,000 and €21,000, which is a lot. But there's no shortage of Tesla fans with deep pockets out there.



