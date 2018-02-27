Voodoo Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Looks Stunning

And we've brought you a fresh sighting of the Rennsport Neunelfer, with this having been spotted in its home city. To be more precise, we're looking at a Voodoo Blue machine that has been spotted at Porsche Zentrum Stuttgart.
This example of the track-savvy Porscha has skipped the Weissach Package, as you can notice thanks to the wheels - the W cars come with the magnesium wheels, which are missing here.
Speaking of the Weissach Package, we'll remind you that this option can also be had on the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Nevertheless, the pack doesn't have the same scale impact as in the case of the GT2 RS
, with this serving more of an emotional purpose.
Don't get us wrong - the Gen 2 GT3 RS is an uber-impressive machine and we can't wait to find out its Green Hell number. The German automotive producer enjoys making us wait between the official introduction of a beast and its Nordschleife lap time. And Porsche also has an excuse with the 2019 GT3 RS, since the Nurburgring opens its gates for the 2018 season next month.
However, our expectations for the newcomer are sky-high. And it's enough to look at the 991.2-generation GT3 to understand why. The 500 hp machine, which still retains plenty of road assets, is able to blitz the infamous German track in 7:12.7.
As always, the Rennsport treatment makes quite a difference, which is why we're expecting the 520 hp GT3 RS to be a member of the sub-7m club.
This would allow the naturally aspirated Neunelfer to sit extremely close to the all-mighty 918 Spyder
, with the hybrid hypercar having lapped the Ring in 6:57.
