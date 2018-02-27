autoevolution
 

Voitures Extravert quintessenza Is A Classic 911 EV With 400 KM Of Range

Just imagine for a second how cool it would be to have the beautiful lines and timeless design of an air-cooled Porsche 911 with the reliability and performance of an all-electric drivetrain. While some of us keep dreaming, Voitures Extravert of The Netherlands took up the challenge to create the car. Introducing the quintessenza.
The Utrecht-based company opened the order books for the electric 911 in 2017, and in 2018, only five examples will be produced and delivered. All of them are spoken for, with production confirmed to increase to 12 models in 2019. In 2020, Voitures Extravert expects to manufacture three such works of wonder per month.

Two versions of the quintessenza are available to order. The SE replicates the looks of the original 911 offered until the mid-'70s, while the TE is inspired by the Carrera 3.2. Both models are bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful, and both feature the running gear from the Carrera 3.2, plus regenerative braking.

With a perfect 50/50 weight balance, ventilated disc brakes, and adjustable dampers on all four corners, there’s nothing old-school about the drivability of the quintessenza SE and TE. A pair of electric motors that take their mojo from a 60-kWh lithium-ion battery enables a driving range of 400 kilometers (249 miles), zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 6 seconds, and a top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph).

The body shell, meanwhile, originates from salvaged bodies of otherwise unusable 911s. Voitures Extravert estimates that there are 150,000 such vehicles in the world, and each of them has something that’s worth restoring for the sake of this project.

Air conditioning is standard, as is a five-year/100,000-kilometer (62,000 miles) warranty. The asking price? Including the donor car, the quintessenza starts at €300,000 without even looking at the options list, translating to $367,500 at current exchange rates. The conversion from euros to U.S. dollars isn’t mentioned by accident, with Voitures Extravert planning to kick off North American deliveries in 2019.
