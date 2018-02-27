2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Nearly Ties Corvette Z06 in Magny-Cours Track Test

Even after the arrival of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
(the thing landed last week, with the public debut set for next month's Geneva Motor Show), the 2018 GT3 continues to impress. And we're here to bring you the freshest example of the sort, which comes from a track test.
The 991.2-generation GT3 was put through its paces on the Magny-Cours circuit in France (Club configuration). As expected, the test vehicle was fitted with the PDK seven-speed dual-clutch tranny.
The aficionados over at Motorsport Magazine have put the rear-engine delight through its paces on the short track and you'll be able to check out the result in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page - among others, you'll be thrilled by the aural aggression of the new 4.0-liter flat-six.
The 500 hp naturally aspirated machine got extremely close to the 650 hp supercharged Chevrolet Corvette Z06, while the McLaren 675 Longtail
remains at the top of the magazine's list.
Now, when talking about the battle between the Z06 and the GT3, we can't ignore the pricing difference separating the two. And that's because the 'Vette kicks off at $81,585, while you'll have to pay at least $143,600 for the Porscha.
Nevertheless, we must also keep in mind that, accodring to complains coming from multiple owners (these have led to more than one collective lawsuit against the carmaker), the Z06 can overheat after around fifteen minutes of track time, but this is another story for another time.
Come to think of it, the lap time of the 2018 model is surprisingly close to that of the .1 model, since the two are separated by less than a blink (think: 1:18.95 vs. 1:18.85).
For the record, we'll mention the Nurburgring lap times of the two GT3s - the pre-revamp model needs 7:25 to go round the Green Hell, while the Gen 2 model can play the game in 7:12.7.