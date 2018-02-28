autoevolution
 

Mid-Engined Porsche 911 RSR Gets Pink Pig Livery in Le Mans Rendering

28 Feb 2018, 14:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Neunelfers are more popular than ever and, with social media gaining extra traction with each new season, one can easily check out a plethora of GT cars online, without having to set a foot outside the house. Nevertheless, this also means that Porsche 911 owners are seeking new ways to customize their machines, which is why we're dealing with a wave of liveries and bold specs. Case in point with the 911 RSR livery we have here.
9 photos
2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR
Sure, this is a rendering, but the visual adventure it portrays has special importance - the pixel play we have here traces its origins to the Gran Turismo digital realm, but this is another story for another time.

You see, the render builds a bridge across time, mixing the 911 RSR and the 1971 Porsche 917/20. Allos us to get into the details of both racecars.

The 2017 911 RSR splits opinions among Porschephiles, since it does away with the traditional rear-engined layout of the 911, featuring a mid-engined layout instead. Truth be told, the engineers simply switched the positions of the flat-six motor and the gearbox.

As for the Pink Pig (the nickname of the 1971 917/20), you can check out this iconic racecar in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The pink hue and the traditional cut mentions adorning the retro machine have now migrated to the 911 racecar.

Truth be told, the Pink Pig livery is now a thing among Porsche fans. For instance, we showed you a 991.1 incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS dressed in such an attire almost one year ago today.

Meanwhile, even the German automaker itself brought this livery back under the spotlights, introducing it on a special edition Macan - as the 2019 mid-cycle is almost ready to make its debut, the carmaker introduced five classic motorsport attires for the non-revamped crossover.

Heck, there's even a Ferrari 488 Challenge racecar that was gifted with the Pink Pig livery, hence our conclusion about the trending nature of the color scheme.

 

One more from the Tribute Livery collection. . . . . . #pinkpig #martiniracing #porschefans #porschelife #porscheartdaily #porscheracing #porschelamans #porscheclub #porschelife #lemans #lemans24 #motorsport #motorsports #enduranceracing #sportscars #sportscar #vehicles #carspotting #carsofinstagram #wec #worldendurancechampionship #gt #carsofinstagram #carspotting #desktopmotorsports #carspotting #carsofinstagram #carstagram #instacars

A post shared by Wade Devers - ‘86 Carrera 3.2 (@86_flatsix) on Feb 25, 2018 at 12:00pm PST


Porsche 911 RSR Porsche 911 Porsche rendering cool
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  