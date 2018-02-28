Mid-Engined Porsche 911 RSR Gets Pink Pig Livery in Le Mans Rendering

Neunelfers are more popular than ever and, with social media gaining extra traction with each new season, one can easily check out a plethora of GT cars online, without having to set a foot outside the house. Nevertheless, this also means that Porsche 911 owners are seeking new ways to customize their machines, which is why we're dealing with a wave of liveries and bold specs. Case in point with the 911 RSR livery we have here.