Mid-Engined Porsche 911 RSR Gets Pink Pig Livery in Le Mans Rendering

Sure, this is a rendering, but the visual adventure it portrays has special importance - the pixel play we have here traces its origins to the Gran Turismo digital realm, but this is another story for another time.
You see, the render builds a bridge across time, mixing the 911 RSR and the 1971 Porsche 917/20. Allos us to get into the details of both racecars.
The 2017 911 RSR splits opinions among Porschephiles, since it does away with the traditional rear-engined layout of the 911, featuring a mid-engined layout instead. Truth be told, the engineers simply switched the positions of the flat-six motor and the gearbox.
As for the Pink Pig (the nickname of the 1971 917/20), you can check out this iconic racecar in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The pink hue and the traditional cut mentions adorning the retro machine have now migrated to the 911 racecar.
Truth be told, the Pink Pig livery is now a thing among Porsche fans. For instance, we showed
you a 991.1 incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS dressed in such an attire almost one year ago today.
Meanwhile, even the German automaker itself brought this livery back under the spotlights, introducing it on a special edition Macan
- as the 2019 mid-cycle is almost ready to make its debut, the carmaker introduced five classic motorsport attires for the non-revamped crossover.
Heck, there's even a Ferrari 488 Challenge
racecar that was gifted with the Pink Pig livery, hence our conclusion about the trending nature of the color scheme.
A post shared by Wade Devers - ‘86 Carrera 3.2 (@86_flatsix) on Feb 25, 2018 at 12:00pm PST