Oak Green Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Racing Yellow Seatbelts

28 Feb 2018
by
Porsche dealers from across the world are currently welcoming Paint to Sample examples of the 2018 911 GT3 and we're here to deliver a fresh sighting of the naturally animated delight. This Neunelfer comes in a brilliant shade, namely Oak Green Metallic.
This example of the track-savvy Porscha has landed at Ray Catena Porsche in Edison, New Jersey and the configuration of the car is something to behold.

For one thing, the yellow bits on the car stand out, namely the brake calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies and the seatbelts, with the latter coming in Racing Yellow - those of you willing to see how this hue looks when serving as the main shade of a 991.2-generation GT car can check out this 2019 GT3 RS, which we showcased last week.

Other optional goodies include the all-LED headlights, which pack silver inner graphics and the satin platinum wheels.

Returning to the cabin of this GT3, we notice a stick shift lever adorning the center console, along with the full bucket seats. Note that the stripes on the seats seem to match the color featured on the dashboard trim.

Oh, and let's not forget the white Sport Chrono watch adorning the upper dashboard.

Speaking of Oak Green Metallic, we'll remind you that this color is of special importance. For instance, this is the hue chosen by Porsche's Walter Rohrl for his 911 R, which came as a 70th Birthday Present.

Now, since we mentioned the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS above, there will be some of you who wish to check out the Rennsport Neunelfer in other shades.

And while the Lizzard Green launch color caters to the needs of those who prefer extrovert shades, the fans who would rather see the car in discreet shades will be thrilled by this Chalk example (some might know the color as Crayon).

 

