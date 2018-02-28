Oak Green Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Racing Yellow Seatbelts

A brand new PTS Oak Green Metallic (oakgrünmetallic; 22L) 991.2 GT3 has been delivered for one of our readers @ro_boken to Ray Catena Porsche in Edison, New Jersey recently. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin platinum, PCCB, LED headlights in silver, and full bucket seats. Further touches inside include seat belts in Racing Yellow and the Sport Chrono clock in White. Many thanks to @theporscheking from Ray Catena for the photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

