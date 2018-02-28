Mark Webber Shares 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Stormtrooper Spec

With the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS having swept Porschephiles off their feet last week, it can be difficult to focus on anything else than this track tool. We've been keeping an eye out for real-world sightings of the Gen 2 Rennsport Neunelfer and the one we're introducing today has quite a special feel.

So, could this be Webber's GT3 RS? It's hard to tell and the answer is probably negative, as it seems that the Aussie was simply sharing this awesome configuration (more on this below) with the world.



For one thing, the aficionado delivered a simple message along with the pic: "Another master class from Porsche on the constant strive for perfection,"



As for the configuration of the machine, this skips vivid main hues such as



Instead, the thing is dressed in white. However, we have to mention all the dark details on the car, such as the scrip adorning the sides of the naturally aspirated monster and the black inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights - nobody should hold anything against fans labeling this as a Stormtrooper spec.



And while we only have one photo of the car and this doesn't allow us to see too many details of the interior, we can notice a few sweet cabin details, such as the full bucket seats (shared with the



And while purists might point their finger to the car lacking the Weissach Package and the optional magnesium wheels, this isn't a crime. For one thing, this doesn't make as much of a weight difference as in the case of the GT2 RS So we can all relax and enjoy this spec...





