Mark Webber Shares 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Stormtrooper Spec

With the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS having swept Porschephiles off their feet last week, it can be difficult to focus on anything else than this track tool. We've been keeping an eye out for real-world sightings of the Gen 2 Rennsport Neunelfer and the one we're introducing today has quite a special feel.
For one thing, the machine came to our attention since it was shared on Instagram by Mark Webber. You know the Porsche ambassador who used to race for the Zuffenhausen brand and grabbed a Le Mans victory for the company back in 2015.

So, could this be Webber's GT3 RS? It's hard to tell and the answer is probably negative, as it seems that the Aussie was simply sharing this awesome configuration (more on this below) with the world.

For one thing, the aficionado delivered a simple message along with the pic: "Another master class from Porsche on the constant strive for perfection,"

As for the configuration of the machine, this skips vivid main hues such as Lizzard Green, which is the launch color for the 991.2 generation of the 911 GT3 RS.

Instead, the thing is dressed in white. However, we have to mention all the dark details on the car, such as the scrip adorning the sides of the naturally aspirated monster and the black inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights - nobody should hold anything against fans labeling this as a Stormtrooper spec.

And while we only have one photo of the car and this doesn't allow us to see too many details of the interior, we can notice a few sweet cabin details, such as the full bucket seats (shared with the 918 Spyder) and the red seatbelts.

And while purists might point their finger to the car lacking the Weissach Package and the optional magnesium wheels, this isn't a crime. For one thing, this doesn't make as much of a weight difference as in the case of the GT2 RS So we can all relax and enjoy this spec...


 

