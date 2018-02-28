Supercar Collector Is Too Tall for the Lamborghini Aventador, Gets In Anyway

autoevolution
 

Supercars aren't for everybody - well all know this idea, but it usually refers to those who can't afford or don't know how the manhandle go-fast machines. Nevertheless, the mid-engined tale we're here to deliver today has to do with aficionados who are simply too tall for supercars.
To be more precise, supercar collector POG, who is, by anybody's standard, a tall man, decided to grab a friend who can see the world from the same level and visit the Lamborghini booth at the Brussels Expo.

The two went straight for the V12 star of the boot, namely the Aventador S Roadster. Since we're talking about a social media addict here, the whole thing was caught on camera. And, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the stunt quickly led to... fitment issues (POG is the guy climbing in the passenger's seat).

Now, before anybody starts a debate about the importance of such first world problems, allow us to point out that this clip shouldn't be taken all that seriously.

For one thing, POG can always quench his Sant'Agata Bolognese thirst with the help of his pre-revamp Aventador coupe. And since he might also own a Urus, there's really no reason to fear about this Lambo fan not getting his kicks.

Videos such a the one we have here will always generate discussions regarding the practicality of Raging Bulls. However, there are two aspects we need to point out.

First of all, the Italian automotive producer is making constant progress in terms of building more usable supercars and the Huracan is a testament to this - given the SUV nature of the Urus, this example doesn't count here.

Secondly, when it comes to driving supercars in scenarios that involve something else than perfect roads, it's all a question of will. For instance, just earlier today we showed you an example of a Murcielago that had been cast in the (probably temporary) role of a pizza delivery machine.



