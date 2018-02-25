Ex-Paul McCartney Lamborghini 400 GT Is Better Than A Yellow Submarine

13 photos Everybody knows what reason made Ferruccio Lamborghini start its car-making business, but the beginning was more conventional than the Miura and subsequent models from the Raging Bull. For the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker, it all started in 1964 with the 350 GT, the sort of sports grand tourer that Lamborghini simply doesn’t make in this day, an age of speediness and other performance-related bragging rights.
But then, the 400 GT
arrived on the scene.
The final evolution of the original Lamborghini, which was replaced in 1968 by the Islero and in 1970 by the Jarama, took its mojo from a 3.9-liter version of the V12 developed by Giotto Bizzarrini
. Enlarged from the 3.5-liter engine of the 350 GT, the newcomer had 320 horsepower at its disposal, which was a lot of power at the time.
In addition to the V12 goodness under the sleek hood and the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful design, the 400 GT also happens to be one of the most comfortable cars in its segment. The 2+2 seating configuration was made possible by a larger body shell and roofline, with the styling coming courtesy of Carrozzeria Touring
.
Less than 250 examples of the breed were manufactured, mostly by hand, from 1966 to 1968. One of them is chassis number 1141, a right-hand drive 400 GT that was first owned by the bass player of The Beatles
, the one and only Paul McCartney.
According to Bonhams, “SLF 406F was first registered on 16th February 1968 at a time when Paul McCartney and The Beatles were at the peak of their popularity, although restricting their work to the recording studio.”
Featured in the 1996 BBC series Anthology of The Beatles, the car changed hands in 1979, again in 1989, then the second owner re-acquired the ex-Paul McCartney Lamborghini 400 GT in 1996. The present owner is enjoying the grand tourer since 2011.
Scheduled to go under the hammer at the Bonhams 2018 Goodwood Members’ Meeting, chassis number 1141 is estimated to fetch £400,000 at the least, £500,000 tops. The Beatles connection, however, is certain to bump up the price.