This Is the Miura We Could Have If Lambo Weren't too Busy Building SUVs

At the end of the day, we're convinced Lamborghini can't screw this up. If the Sant'Agata brand decides to bring out a new Miura, it can't possibly go wrong with it, even if it looks nothing like this independent concept. Just do it, Lambo, do it already. On the other hand, the Urus is sure to raise the Italian carmaker's sales substantially - in fact, it should actually double them. So there is really no point in discussing Lambo's decision to go through with the project because it's a no-brainer.But so is bringing back the Miura, arguably the most famous name in the brand's history together with the Countach and probably the Diablo. There have been rumors of a revival , but they never left the level of "yeah, we could do it sometime in the next decade or so."Those are the kind of things you hear from people trying to stall, people who don't have any facts to relay but they need to have something coming out of their open mouths. It's as vague as vague can be, and that's pretty vague.In the meantime, Lamborghini released a Miura concept back in 2006, but that was more of a digitalization than an actual reinterpretation. You would expect a modern Miura to bear obvious resemblances to the original, but this one was so similar it kind of missed the point.The work of Marco van Overbeeke we have over here is a bit different. It captures the curvy silhouette of the first Lamborghini to bear this name, but runs it through different filters for a much more unique result. It's not instantly recognizable as a Miura or even a Lamborghini , and yet you won't be bothered by that.The best angle of Marco's creation is by far the side profile, which is almost flawless. We're not entirely convinced about the wheels, but they seem to fit well with the rest of the design and the color scheme. The author was clearly in doubts over the vehicle's details as he tried lots of solutions for its headlights and taillights and didn't seem to settle on one in particular.If we were to choose one, we'd go for one of the reversed "Y" figures for the headlights, and the horizontal "Ys" for the taillights. They might not be so much in tune with the original, but they suit this particular car the best in our opinion.At the end of the day, we're convinced Lamborghini can't screw this up. If the Sant'Agata brand decides to bring out a new Miura, it can't possibly go wrong with it, even if it looks nothing like this independent concept. Just do it, Lambo, do it already.