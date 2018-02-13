Batman's Lamborghini Huracan Performante Shows Up in Germany with Golden Details

There's nothing new about the Lamborghini badge being associated with Batman. After all, Bruce Wayne does drive multiple Raging Bulls in various installments of the franchise. Nevertheless, this connection usually involves V12 models, whether we're talking about the said motion pictures or fan-customized machines like the Lamborghini Batventador
.
3 photos
Well, today we're here to show you something special, namely a Lamborghini Huracan wearing the Batman take. And since we're dealing with a Performante incarnation of the V10 Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, this thing can deliver all the dynamic thrills one can ever need, so there's no reason to complain about the cylinder count.
Superhero lovers among you might have expected a different take for this 640 hp Lambo, since Doctor Strange would've been a more accurate fit (the character drives a standard LP610-4 Huracan in the movie).
Nevertheless, the owner of this Huracan Performante decided to choose the Batman theme. And, as you'll be able to notice in the image above, the aficionado went all the way when giving his supercar the Gotham treatment.
The Italian exotic receive a glorious second skin job, one handled by German specialist Print Tech Premium Wrapping
.
And while this Huracan Peformante is just as dark as you'd expect for a vehicle catering to Bruce Wayne's transportation needs, the gold bits present on the machine are as striking as they get.
As for the Italian flag adorning the sides of the supercar, we'll remind you this is part of the factory visual treatment for the Performante.
Who knows? Perhaps with the Nurburgring's popularity growing each year, Batman might just decide to tackle the infamous German track. And since the Huracan Performante is among the previous record holders (think: 6:52), the trip outside Gotham might just be worth it.
Speaking of Lamborghini and the Green Hell, we'll remind you that the Italian carmaker has almost completed the development
of a machine that might just beat the current recold holder (991.2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS), namely the successor for the Aventador Superveloce.