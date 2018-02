This example of the 5.2-liter V10 animal was spotted in London, with the supercar having been photographed on Sloane Street, probably the best destination for go-fast machine sighting.We'll remind you that the Lamborghini Huracan Performante recently gained attention thanks to obliterating its competition in the Sport Auto Best Handling Car 2018 competition - the test saw multiple beasts being manhandled on the Circuit de l'Anneau du Rhin, but we have to remind you that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS wasn't on the list.And if you're looking for other shades of green covering the atmospheric wonder that is this Lamborghini, we'll remind you that we brought you a Verde Balio example last month.Speaking of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, we're still waiting for the Italian automotive producer to introducer the open-top version of the beast.This could receive the Spyder or the Roadster nameplate, but there are other more important aspects. For instance, its canvas top (check out a prototype here ) will allow the occupants to enjoy the naturally aspirated scream of the 640 hp V10 even more.The Raging Bull is expected to make its debut early next month, at the Geneva Motor Show. Of course, this means the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine will enjoy some serious competition in the battle for public attention.While neither the Ferrari 488 Pista , not the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS are direct competitors for the Lambo we're talking about, these will certainly do their best to steal the V10 model's show on the Geneva floor.