A Mini Piece of Music and Automotive History Is Being Auctioned in December

Why own a classic car when you can own one with a story and some very illustrious former owners? Yes, we know, money. That's like asking "why get a Toyota Corolla when you can have a Mercedes-Benz S-Class?"

One of the pictures also suggests a pair of the iconic round-shaped glasses might also be on offer, but you'll have to make sure before bidding if that's what tips the balance for you. The car is expected to sell for anything between $118,000 and $157,000. A more appropriate question is why spend very large sums of money on a soulless brand new supercar when you can have a 1966 Austin Mini Cooper S Sports Saloon that was previously owned by Brian Epstein and Ringo Starr.Brian who and what star, now? Brian Epstein's most notable achievement was discovering a little British band called "The Beatles" and managing them to worldwide stardom. Before his discovery made him wealthy, though, he apparently drove an Austin Mini Cooper Well, that's not entirely true. According to the vehicle's description, the car was purchased as new by Brian Epstein's company and registered in 1966. It then switched hands to Richard Starkey, also known as Ringo Starr, who was in charge with percussion (as well as singing and writing songs) in the Beatles.The Mini did not spend a lot of time with Ringo who sold it a year and a half later, in December 1968. The car's trace disappeared for almost nine years before being purchased in 1977 by the current owner's father. It's been in the family ever since getting the occasional gig in various Beatles exhibitions as well as going through a complete restoration in 1990/1991.Anyone interested in owning a piece of both the music and automotive industries can try to bid for the Mini as it's going under the hammer at Bonhams " The Bond Street Sale" on December 2. Apart from the lovely Mini, the buyer also gets two original autographs from both Brian Epstein and Ringo Starr since the vehicle's logbook contains their signatures.One of the pictures also suggests a pair of the iconic round-shaped glasses might also be on offer, but you'll have to make sure before bidding if that's what tips the balance for you. The car is expected to sell for anything between $118,000 and $157,000.