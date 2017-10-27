autoevolution
 

Oldest Alfa Romeo In Existence Heads To Auction With $1.5 Million Estimate

27 Oct 2017, 12:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Founded 107 years ago, Alfa Romeo is the sweetheart of the automotive world for many, many reasons. But from 1910 to 1918, the company was known as A.L.F.A., standing for Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili. Then came the G1 in 1921, the first all-new design from the company since the name change to Alfa Romeo. Manufactured from 1921 to 1923 at the Portello plant outside Milan in Italy, the G1 was produced in only 52 units.
33 photos
Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)Alfa Romeo G1 (chassis number 6018)
Curiously for an Italian car from the inter-war period, all examples of the Alfa Romeo G1 found their way to Australia of all places. Only one of them is known to exist, now owned by New Zealand's importer. The oldest surviving Alfa Romeo-branded car, identified by chassis number 6018, is not your average old-timer, but a milestone for Alfa Romeo and the industry as a whole.

And that very car, the sole survivor of the breed, will soon head to auction with an estimate of $1.5 million on its head. Finished in Spider Corsa configuration, the story of #6018 started with a selling price of 850 pounds and a businessman who went bankrupt after buying the G1. Hidden from creditors for 25 years, #6018 resurfaced in 1947 when it was found by Aussie farmers.

Somewhat curiously for an Alfa Romeo, the car was used by to round up cattle on the ranch, chase kangaroos, and it even had a brush with a tree. Damaged from the accident, the G1 was then converted to power a water pump on the farm. Scandalous, isn't it? It did the chore until 1964, when brand enthusiasts found it in dire straits.

Ross Flewell-Smith acquired #6018 in 1965, restored it over the course of 10 years, then entered the G1 in multiple concourses and classic races. Come 1995, the Alfa was bought by Julian Sterling, who commissioned another restoration. And at long last, New Zealand’s Alfa Romeo importer – Ateco Automotive – bought the car from Sterling at the completion of the restoration.

What a story, huh? Believed to be the only complete and operational G1 still in existence, the oldest Alfa Romeo is equipped with the company first-ever six-cylinder engine. It’s a 6.3-liter sidevalve inline-6 with 70 horsepower on tap, channeled to the rearmost wheels by a four-speed manual transmission. Maximum speed? 138 km/h (86 mph), thank you!

Offered at no reserve, G1 #6018 will cross the block in January 2018.

Alfa Romeo G1 classic car Alfa Romeo auction
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
ALFA ROMEO models:
ALFA ROMEO Stelvio QuadrifoglioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Quadrifoglio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO StelvioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO 33 StradaleALFA ROMEO 33 Stradale CoupeALFA ROMEO Giulia VeloceALFA ROMEO Giulia Veloce MediumALFA ROMEO GiuliaALFA ROMEO Giulia LuxuryAll ALFA ROMEO models  