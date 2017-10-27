Oldest Alfa Romeo In Existence Heads To Auction With $1.5 Million Estimate

Curiously for an Italian car from the inter-war period, all examples of the Alfa Romeo G1 found their way to Australia
of all places. Only one of them is known to exist, now owned by New Zealand's importer. The oldest surviving Alfa Romeo-branded car, identified by chassis number 6018, is not your average old-timer, but a milestone for Alfa Romeo and the industry as a whole.
And that very car, the sole survivor of the breed, will soon head to auction with an estimate of $1.5 million on its head. Finished in Spider Corsa configuration, the story of #6018 started with a selling price of 850 pounds and a businessman who went bankrupt after buying the G1. Hidden from creditors for 25 years, #6018 resurfaced in 1947 when it was found by Aussie farmers.
Somewhat curiously for an Alfa Romeo, the car was used by to round up cattle on the ranch, chase kangaroos, and it even had a brush with a tree. Damaged from the accident, the G1 was then converted to power a water pump on the farm. Scandalous, isn't it? It did the chore until 1964, when brand enthusiasts found it in dire straits.
Ross Flewell-Smith acquired #6018 in 1965, restored it over the course of 10 years, then entered the G1 in multiple concourses and classic races. Come 1995, the Alfa was bought by Julian Sterling, who commissioned another restoration. And at long last, New Zealand
’s Alfa Romeo importer – Ateco Automotive – bought the car from Sterling at the completion of the restoration.
What a story, huh? Believed to be the only complete and operational G1 still in existence, the oldest Alfa Romeo
is equipped with the company first-ever six-cylinder engine. It’s a 6.3-liter sidevalve inline-6 with 70 horsepower on tap, channeled to the rearmost wheels by a four-speed manual transmission. Maximum speed? 138 km/h (86 mph), thank you!
Offered at no reserve, G1 #6018
will cross the block in January 2018.