Steve Jobs' 2000 BMW Z8 Goes on Auction, Motorola Flip-Phone Included

Yes, the Apple Man is not with us anymore so it might seem weird using "fun" in the same sentence as his name, but keeping a straight face when referring to him isn't necessarily the best way to honor his memory. Buying his 2000 BMW Z8
roadster, on the other hand, is.
Not only would you be getting a piece of Steve Jobs memorabilia that might be worth a lot more money in the future, depending on how his company does, but you'd also become the owner of a very special little car.
Only 2,366 of them were sold on U.S. soil, making it quite a rare appearance. Its exterior design was famously designed by Henrik Fisker under the close scrutiny of Chris Bangle, and it's not just based on the Z07 concept shown at the 1997 Tokyo Motor Show, but almost identical to it.
The Z8 is a traditional roadster, but it comes with a hard top as well when you know you won't be pulling that roof down for a long while. It's got a 4.9-liter V8 engine with 400 hp and 370 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, meaning the car doesn't just look good, but can also go.
It's got an aluminum chassis and body making it relatively lightweight (for a V8 car) at 3,494 lb (1,585 kg), and its 0-60 mph (97 km/h) was measured at 4.2 seconds, 0.5 seconds quicker than factory-specified. And yet the Z8's strongpoint was undeniably its retro-inspired design, doubled by the low availability.
Steve Jobs' car was delivered to the former Apple CEO in 2000 and was the 67th customer car in the U.S. It's got a Titanium silver finish and black interior and has only been driven for 15,200 miles (24,462 km). That means the Z8 would be a good buy even without Jobs' ownership in its record, depending on the price.
Speaking of money, the roadster is expected to go for anything between $300,000 and $400,000, but if there are any hardcore Apple fans at the RM Sotheby's New York Icons
auction on December 6, that price could go even higher.