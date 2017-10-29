autoevolution
 

Steve Jobs' 2000 BMW Z8 Goes on Auction, Motorola Flip-Phone Included

29 Oct 2017, 8:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Events
Isn't it funny that Steve Jobs, the man behind the iPhone and arguably the smartphone revolution, bought a car back in 2000 that came with a BMW-branded Motorola flip-phone? No? Well, we thought it was.
7 photos
Steve Jobs' BMW Z8 on auctionSteve Jobs' BMW Z8 on auctionSteve Jobs' BMW Z8 on auctionSteve Jobs' BMW Z8 on auctionSteve Jobs' BMW Z8 on auctionSteve Jobs' BMW Z8 on auction
Yes, the Apple Man is not with us anymore so it might seem weird using "fun" in the same sentence as his name, but keeping a straight face when referring to him isn't necessarily the best way to honor his memory. Buying his 2000 BMW Z8 roadster, on the other hand, is.

Not only would you be getting a piece of Steve Jobs memorabilia that might be worth a lot more money in the future, depending on how his company does, but you'd also become the owner of a very special little car.

Only 2,366 of them were sold on U.S. soil, making it quite a rare appearance. Its exterior design was famously designed by Henrik Fisker under the close scrutiny of Chris Bangle, and it's not just based on the Z07 concept shown at the 1997 Tokyo Motor Show, but almost identical to it.

The Z8 is a traditional roadster, but it comes with a hard top as well when you know you won't be pulling that roof down for a long while. It's got a 4.9-liter V8 engine with 400 hp and 370 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, meaning the car doesn't just look good, but can also go.

It's got an aluminum chassis and body making it relatively lightweight (for a V8 car) at 3,494 lb (1,585 kg), and its 0-60 mph (97 km/h) was measured at 4.2 seconds, 0.5 seconds quicker than factory-specified. And yet the Z8's strongpoint was undeniably its retro-inspired design, doubled by the low availability.

Steve Jobs' car was delivered to the former Apple CEO in 2000 and was the 67th customer car in the U.S. It's got a Titanium silver finish and black interior and has only been driven for 15,200 miles (24,462 km). That means the Z8 would be a good buy even without Jobs' ownership in its record, depending on the price.

Speaking of money, the roadster is expected to go for anything between $300,000 and $400,000, but if there are any hardcore Apple fans at the RM Sotheby's New York Icons auction on December 6, that price could go even higher.
bmw z8 auction Steve Jobs BMW Z8 auction rm sotheby's Roadster
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
BMW models:
BMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumBMW X3BMW X3 Premium SUVAll BMW models  