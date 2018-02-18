autoevolution
 

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Name Allegedly Confirmed

18 Feb 2018, 11:08 UTC ·
by
Caught by the carparazzi with varying degrees of camouflage, the successor of the Aventador SV is edging closer to production. And based on a photograph of the newcomer’s dashboard, it appears that the crowning achievement of the Aventador lineage will be called SVJ, which is a nod to the Miura P400 SVJ from the 1970s.
But first, a quick history lesson. The year was 1970 when Lamborghini development driver Bob Wallace took an example of the Miura to convert it to FIA J racing regulations. This is how the P400 Jota came to be, which differed from the regular car through weight, aero, and a more aggressive tune of the 3.9-liter V12.

Lamborghini built less than 10 examples of the Miura P400 SVJ as a result of the know-how gained from the Jota program, with further Miura models converted to SVJ specification by both Lamborghini and a few other specialists from all around the world.

More than four decades after the Miura went out of production, the SVJ name is coming back for the ultimate version of the Aventador, the Italian automaker’s current flagship. Pictured here is an alleged photograph of the dashboard during the start-up sequence, which reads Aventador SVJ. The instrument cluster of the prototype further shows 6,130 kilometers.

Posted on social media by @salentov12, the Aventador SVJ is expected to develop close to 800 horsepower from 6.5 liters of naturally aspirated V12. That’s a lot of get-up-and-go when you think about it, more so if you bear in mind the Centenario produces 770 ponies and 690 Nm (507 pound-feet) of torque from the same engine.

Lamborghini still hasn’t confirmed anything regarding the Huracan Performante-inspired Aventador SVJ, though all eyes are on the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March provided that the newcomer arrives at dealers for the 2019 model year. The million dollar question is, what’s next in the pipeline after the Aventador goes out of production?

 

