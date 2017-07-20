New Maserati GranTurismo Still Some Years Away

According to Car Magazine
, production will kick off sometime in 2020, which is almost two and a half years from now. Bearing in mind an older report suggested that the current generation might be phased out by the end of 2017, things aren’t looking good for Fiat Chrysler-owned Maserati.
At the same time, the automaker refreshed the GranTurismo coupe and soft-top GranCabrio for the 2018 model year
. The overhaul isn’t as comprehensive as expected, especially not in a competitive segment centered around luxury, grand touring capability, and sporting credentials.
The latest development in the GranTurismo saga isn’t rosy at all because Maserati originally promised that a replacement would be on the table for 2015. Then the automaker said 2018, now 2020
. If the automaker will be able to cross this unfavorable period without losing too many of its few customers (42,100 vehicles sold in 2016), the wait will be well worth it.
Car Magazine expects the replacement for the GranTurismo and GranCabrio to ride on an all-new platform, potentially developed with the help of Ferrari. The vehicle architecture, as per the publication, will be able to accommodate 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrains, as well as all-electric setups. The six-speed automatic will also have to go, making room for the ZF-developed eight-speed automatic present on the Quattroporte
and Ghibli
.
Word has it the range-topping 2020 Maserati GranTurismo will borrow the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 from the Quattroporte GTS
, an engine related to the lumps present in the California T, GTC4Lusso T, and 488. Whatever the future holds for the luxed-up gran tourer, here’s hope Maserati will now delay its headliner once again. The Alfieri is another make-or-break product for the automaker, but that’s a story for another time.