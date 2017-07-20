2018 Evora GT430 Is The Most Powerful Road-Legal Lotus Ever Made

First of all, it’s powerful. The most powerful Lotus
to wear number plates, ever. Supercharged and charge cooled, the Toyota-sourced 3.5-liter V6 mounted in the middle develops 430 horsepower and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm).
Then there’s dry weight. Tipping the scales at 1,258 kilograms (2,773 pounds), the Evora GT430 is 70 kilograms (155 pounds) lighter than the 410 GP. It’s the lightest Evora of them all actually, although the Elise in Cup 250 flavor
has the last laugh with its 860 kilograms (1,896 pounds).
Limited to 60 units, the GT430 also plays ball in terms of aerodynamics
. Thanks to specific body panels, air blades, louvers, and a ton of carbon weave sections, the most extreme Evora yet produces 250 kgs (551 lbs) of downforce on full song. Speaking of which, Lotus promises a top speed of 305 km/h (190 mph), with zero to 96 km/h (60 mph) coming up in 3.7s.
Already available to order, the strict two-seat sports car will arrive in the U.S.
in the spring of 2018. Each Evora GT430 is equipped from the get-go with a six-speed manual transmission complemented by a low-inertia, single-mass flywheel, plus a Torsen-style limited-slip differential.
One area where improvements are easily noticeable is the choice of tires. 10-millimeter wider Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber is in the offing, measuring 245/35 R19 at the front and 295/30 R20 at the rear. The ultra-sticky compound is wrapped around one inch wider 10.5J rear wheels.
Performance and handling are nothing without adequate stopping power, which is why the 2018 Lotus Evora GT430 is fitted with J-grooved and ventilated brake discs at the front, paired with AP Racing four-piston calipers. All in all, this thing isn’t a sports car, but a road-legal track tool.
“Yes, it is hugely powerful but, the GT430 is not about brutal performance,”
comments head honcho Jean-Marc Gales. “It’s an intricate balance of power, finesse, and road holding, no matter the speed, and is a true track-and-back sports car, supremely focused and immensely fast.”