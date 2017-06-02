New Lotus Elise Cup 250 Dubbed By Its Maker As “The Best Elise Yet”

Released in 1996 as the long-awaited successor to the front-wheel-drive and therefore underwhelming Elan M100, the Elise is the nameplate that defines Lotus in this day and age.



A lightweight sports car with the agility of a mosquito, the Elise spawned countless variants and derivatives since the first unit rolled off the assembly line. In 2017, however, Lotus decided to push the envelope one step further.

The Elise in question is the Cup 250, a model Lotus is so proud of that the British automaker labels it “the best Elise yet.” Conceived as a purebred focused only on satisfying even the keenest of drivers, the Cup 250 weighs in at 860 kilograms (approximately 1,896 pounds) as long as the customer specifies all the optional weight-saving solutions.