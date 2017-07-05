autoevolution

2018 Maserati GranTurismo Front Air Intakes and Grille Are So Fake!

5 Jul 2017, 15:23 UTC ·
by
For a while now, I've had the feeling that Maserati is run by stubborn children. But it's not; it's run by middle-aged men with an inferiority complex. Sorry for the harsh language, but there's no excusing this type of design: about 70% of the 2018 GranTurismo and GranCabrio's front intakes are fake.
These two cars were revealed about a week ago and made dynamic debuts at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed. And these are all official photos, so it' not like when Kim Kardashian's butt what snapped full of cellulite and she called foul.

According to the original Maserati five-year plan, they should have been working on GranTurismo replacements by now. Of course, I've always thought it was weird that a struggling company wants to have four bespoke sports models (two of these and two statement models). But nevermind.

But because not even the Levante is making them money, they made another facelift for a car launched ten years ago.

I don't mind that at all because the quality of a sports coupe isn't determined by its age. But the GranTurismo great-looking to begin with. They could have fixed the proportions of the wheel arches instead of adding two large pieces of plastic that "mimic" intakes and have parking sensors sticking out.

The grille in the middle isn't much better either. About half of it is actually covered up by plastic. But to be fair, it was like that before the facelift too. Other cars are guilty of this sin, like the new Civic Type R or the M240i. But at least BMW has one functional side intake and one fake one.

Maserati's press release goes on to talk about 70 years go heritage, about the 3500 GT and Ghibli SS. But the more I think about the 3200GT having a twin-turbo V8 in 1998, the angrier I get with the GranTurismo.
